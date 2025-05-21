Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has been one of the Premier League’s most creative players this season

Fulham head coach Marco Silva was praised for his form after his best-ever season in the Premier League

The Super Eagles attacker has named the coach who helped him rediscover his former self before Fulham

Alex Iwobi has praised Chelsea legend Frank Lampard for helping him rediscover his form during his Everton days after receiving plaudits this season with Fulham.

Iwobi joined Everton after he was forced to leave boyhood club Arsenal in 2019, spending four years at the club before returning to London with Fulham in 2023.

Alex Iwobi and Frank Lampard during their time together at Everton. Photo by Gareth Copley.

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder did not settle at West London until the 2024/25 season when he became a player reborn in Marco Silva’s system and stepped up his attacking contributions.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has nine goals and six assists in 37 league games this season, his highest contribution in a single Premier League season.

Iwobi praises Frank Lampard

Fulham boss Silva has been praised for Iwobi's form, but the England youth international has pointed to where his renaissance started even before he returned to London.

Speaking on the Inside Scoop Podcast, he credited Chelsea legend and former Everton boss Frank Lampard for setting the pace for him to rediscover his form.

“Lampard, hands down. Lampard revived my career. One of the AFCONs I got sent off, I came back, and Rafa Benitez told me I would go out on loan. I was having a mare, but then Benitez was gone. Lampard told me I would be going on loan to another country,” he said.

He opened up on the conversation with Lampard where he refused to go on loan and noted that the former Chelsea star gave every player a chance in training.

He added that he gave him the freedom to operate in midfield after seeing what he does in training, but not in games and that was the turning point of his career.

“He then put me in midfield, where I liked being on the ball. He said, ‘Express yourself, be you,’ and that’s where I revitalised my career. I’d say under Lampard was my best time,” he added.

Iwobi applauds Emery's honesty

Iwobi left Arsenal shortly after the UEFA Europa League final loss to Chelsea in 2019, and according to his uncle, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, he was forced out of the club.

Current Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was the Gunners' boss then, and Iwobi has praised him for being honest with him when the duo met later after parting ways.

Unai Emery passing instructions to Alex Iwobi during Arsenal's win over Huddersfield Town in 2018. Photo by Isabela Infantes.

Source: Getty Images

They met at an hotel in Liverpool when Arsenal travelled to play an away game and the Super Eagles star opened up on their conversation, which he claimed made him respect the Spanish manager.

“He said: ‘Listen, Alex, this is football. I didn’t want you to go. The last game was the Europa League final, I had you in my plans. You have always been someone who was willing to work for the team. I didn’t want you to go, but at the end of the day, this is business.’” he said.

“I said: ‘Yeah, there’s no hard feelings, it’s fine.’ He spoke to me on a level, that’s why I respect him. I’ll always have respect for Unai Emery.”

