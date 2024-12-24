Alex Iwobi has supported a number of struggling families in London with free food in celebration of Christmas

The Super Eagles star threw open his temporary 'AleXpress' shop in Canning Town to feed the vulnerable

Over 100 families received items including turkey as part of the Fulham midfielder's newly launched Project 17

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi has brought smiles to the faces of struggling families in east London by handing them free food, including turkeys.

The footballer's temporary shop, AleXpress, in Canning Town, opened on Sunday, and many received food items for free.

Iwobi, who has been in incredible form this season, scoring five Premier League goals, distributed food items to 100 families as part of Project 17.

While speaking about the initiative, the Super Eagles midfielder credited his parents for the act of giving. He told BBC Sport Africa:

"In the house I was raised in, my dad naturally just gave back. To people in Nigeria, to his family and even people in the street – he would just buy bottles of water and give them to neighbours.

"Seeing how my mum and dad are has inspired me to give to others, whether they are fortunate or less fortunate.

"With the position I am in, I feel like it’s only right with the influence I have that I give back as well.

"If I can help them celebrate a great Christmas, why not?”

The charitable work as seen on his Instagram handle, comes amid Fulham's impressive run in the English topflight as they have garnered 23 points from 15 games.

It is their second-best performance at this stage in the history of the Premier League.

Iwobi grabbed a brace in their 3-1 victory over Brighton earlier in the month, but they could only manage a goalless draw against Southampton.

