Galatasaray have reportedly set an asking price for Victor Osimhen amid Barcelona interest, using Alexander Isak’s British record transfer fee as a benchmark.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan in Turkey after his proposed moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli failed to materialise due to Napoli’s demands and lack of personal agreement with the Blues.

He impressed at Galatasaray, and the loan, which was supposed to be for six months, turned into a season and eventually a permanent transfer for a Turkish record €75 million fee.

It has only been a few months into life as a permanent Galatasaray player, and top European clubs are beginning to circle for his signature again.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has included the Nigerian on its list of targets in the number nine position ahead of next summer.

Robert Lewandowski is nearing the end of his time at Barcelona, and they see Osimhen as a potential successor to the Polish forward when he leaves.

Galatasaray set asking price for Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Emre Eren has predicted that Galatasaray will sell the striker for about €150 million if he keeps up his trajectory.

“Victor Osimhen is a completely different player. If Osimhen continues with this performance this season, if he keeps reflecting these qualities on the field, in the Champions League, they will pay 150 million euros for this guy,” Eren said as quoted by Pesindeyiz.

A report by Mekteb-i Gala claimed that Galatasaray will demand €180 million from any club willing to sign their prized asset next summer.

The Lions have reportedly used Alexander Isak as a benchmark, believing he is better than the Swedish star. According to BBC Sport, he moved from Newcastle to Liverpool for a British record transfer fee of about €150 million.

Galatasaray's asking price and Osimhen's €21 million net salary are exorbitant for Barcelona, who are still navigating their finances amid Camp Nou rebuild.

Other top European clubs, which passed on the player when he would have cost them €75 million, would not suddenly pay €180 million to sign him.

Saudi Pro League clubs could come around for the Super Eagles yet again, as they are the only ones who can afford his current fee and wages. Al-Hilal reportedly offered around €45 million per year in salary last summer.

How much Galatasaray has recouped from Osimhen's fee

Legit.ng previously reported how much Galatasaray has recouped from Victor Osimhen's €75 million transfer fee months after completing the record-breaking deal.

The striker continues to deliver top performances, which have boosted match-winning bonuses, and the club also sold branded merchandise with "Solo il Gala", his first words as a Galatasaray star.

