Galatasaray has landed €2 million from one of their sponsors as part of an agreement for Victor Osimhen’s transfer

The Turkish Super League champions activated multiple sponsorship agreements to afford Osimhen’s fee

Galatasaray has recouped a significant portion of the €75 million paid to sign the Nigerian forward from Napoli

Galatasaray has landed another partnership fund towards Victor Osimhen’s project after signing the forward for a Turkish record €75 million fee.

Osimhen won the hearts of the Galatasaray board and fans after scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions during his loan spell.

Victor Osimhen after scoring for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Ozturk Elif.

Source: Getty Images

The Lions went out of their way to sign him permanently, an operation that cost €75 million in transfer fees and €21 million in salary per year.

Galatasaray’s strategy was to activate multiple sponsorship agreements with their partners to raise the enormous funds for the Turkish football record.

The Turkish champions, after weeks of negotiations with Napoli, successfully secured the services of the Super Eagles forward, who signed a four-year contract.

Galatasaray began actively finding means of generating funds to cushion the effect of the heavy investment on their account books and maximise the player’s star power.

Galatasaray secures €2m sponsorship funds

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has confirmed that the club will receive €2 million from one of their major sponsors, Pasifik Holdings, geared towards funding Victor Osimhen’s transfer fee.

Pasifik Holdings launched a new real estate plan, which will also allow players to own estates under the agreement, with Osimhen at the forefront of the advertisements.

The Nigerian forward will appear in the commercial, which will fetch the club a significant sum as they continue to generate funds after their huge investment.

“Pasifik Holding will be filming a commercial for Next Level projects regarding Osimhen. We were already discussing Victor's transfer before he came to Türkiye. As stated in our contract, Next Level will contribute approximately €2 million to this film,” Ozbek told GS TV.

Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu confirmed that two other sponsors have been secured, which will bring in an additional €4 million for the club.

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek during a promotional event in Istanbul. Photo by Cemal Yurttas.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s stock in the transfer market keeps rising, and even though Galatasaray is not open to selling him now, it will not accept less than €100 million from any interested club.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has included the striker on its list of potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of this season when his contract expires, with the club choosing not to renew the 37-year-old’s deal.

Galatasaray set an asking price for the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, using Liverpool forward Alexander Isak as the benchmark for the fee.

Liverpool paid a British record £125 million to Newcastle United for Isak, whom Galatasaray believes that their striker Osimhen is better than.

Galatasaray recouped part of Osimhen's fee

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray has recouped part of the €75 million transfer fee they paid to Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen permanently.

The club has raised nearly half of the fee from merchandise sales and match-winning bonuses, particularly from the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng