Nigeria faces stiff competition from Spain and England for Liverpool’s teenage sensation Joshua Sonni-Lambie

Sonni-Lambie has scored 9 goals in 11 games this season across multiple competitions for the Reds

The youngster is still eligible to represent any of the three countries at senior level

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is monitoring the progress of Liverpool’s in-form youth striker, Joshua Sonni-Lambie, as the battle for his international allegiance intensifies.

The 17-year-old forward, who has been prolific for Liverpool’s youth teams this season, is eligible to represent Nigeria, Spain, or England at senior level.

Nigeria-eligible youngster Joshua Sonni-Lambie joined Liverpool at age 14. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

According to Liverpool's official website, Sonni-Lambie, born in England to parents of Nigerian and Spanish descent, has already represented the England U18s, but he remains free to switch allegiance since he has not yet played in a competitive senior international.

With the Super Eagles keen to add more youthful firepower ahead of the next World Cup cycle, Nigeria’s scouts are believed to be following his development closely.

At the same time, England are eager to keep him in their youth setup, while Spain could make a formal approach through his grandmother’s lineage.

A breakout season at Liverpool

This season has been nothing short of electric for Sonni-Lambie.

The teenager has scored nine goals in 11 appearances across the U18 Premier League, UEFA Youth League, and EFL Trophy, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Joshua Sonni-Lambie has registered nine goals already this season for Liverpool's youth team in all competitions. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

The 17-year-old forward’s form has placed him among the top three goal scorers in the U18 Premier League, behind only Crystal Palace’s Ben Casey and Leicester City’s Lorenz Hutchinson.

Earlier this month, Sonni-Lambie made his Liverpool U21 debut in the EFL Trophy against Crewe Alexandra, marking another major step in his rapid development.

His ambition now is to secure a permanent role in the U21 setup before the season ends, potentially earning a first-team call-up under Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s coaches have been impressed by his movement and eye for goal, qualities that mirror the pathways taken by other academy graduates of Nigerian descent, such as Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo, Rio Ngumoha, and Wellity Lucky.

Sonni-Lambie has a decision to make

Sonni-Lambie’s international future remains a hot topic among scouts and national team representatives.

England currently lead the race for the 17-year-old Liverpool striker, but Nigeria and Spain are determined to make compelling cases.

For Nigeria, the teenager’s inclusion could add another layer of attacking depth to a new generation of Super Eagles strikers, joining the likes of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman.

In February 2025, Sonni-Lambie signed his first professional contract with Liverpool, marking another milestone in his journey that began in London’s grassroots football scene.

Now, with three countries in a race for his commitment, the young striker’s next move could define his international career.

If he chooses Nigeria, Sonnie-Lambie will join the likes of Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Ola Aina, who had represented England at youth levels but switched their allegiance to play for the Super Eagles.

