Five Super Eagles players have reportedly been ruled out of the crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faces a selection headache ahead of the Gabon showdown next month

The NFF has confirmed Nigeria’s camp for the World Cup playoff to open in Rabat on November 9, as hopes hang in the balance

Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been hit with a major blow as five key players have been ruled out ahead of their crucial playoff against Gabon.

Head coach Eric Chelle confirmed from his base in France that the Super Eagles will be without Terem Moffi, Felix Agu, Ola Aina, Cyriel Dessers, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, all sidelined with varying degrees of injuries.

The news comes at a critical moment as Nigeria prepares to battle Gabon in the semi-final of the CAF mini-tournament in Morocco on November 13, per the BBC.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the winner will go on to face either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final, a game that will decide who represents Africa in the intercontinental playoff for the last two World Cup slots next March.

Chelle, who recently took charge of the Super Eagles, admitted the injury list is far from ideal but insists Nigeria will not use it as an excuse.

“We won’t be having at least five players like Terem Moffi, Felix Agu, Ola Aina, Cyriel Dessers, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. We also don’t know if Samuel Chukwueze will be available, but we have to find a way to play these games because we want to go to the World Cup,” Chelle was quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

Injury crisis hits at the worst possible time

For Nigeria, this setback could not have come at a worse time.

The Super Eagles have been struggling to find consistency, and losing multiple senior players just weeks before a make-or-break match could derail Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Terem Moffi’s absence removes a vital attacking option, while Ola Aina’s versatility in defence will be sorely missed.

Cyriel Dessers, known for his pressing and hold-up play, leaves a big hole up front, and Dele-Bashiru’s creativity in midfield has been one of Nigeria’s bright sparks in recent games.

With uncertainty also surrounding Samuel Chukwueze’s availability, the Super Eagles’ attacking depth looks alarmingly thin.

Chelle now faces the difficult task of reshuffling his tactics and depending on other players to deliver under immense pressure.

Super Eagles camp opens in Rabat

Despite the challenges, preparations are moving ahead, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the Super Eagles will open camp on Sunday, November 9, in Rabat.

The final squad list is expected to be released in the coming week, as Chelle assesses available replacements.

CAF, meanwhile, is set to hold a draw to finalise match venues, with both the El Barid Stadium and the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat shortlisted as potential hosts.

