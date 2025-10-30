A talented son of a former Nigerian international has withdrawn from the England squad for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar

The exciting midfielder was initially included in coach Neil Ryan's 21-man team heading to the tournament

He was injured during Chelsea's UEFA Youth League win over Ajax on October 22, and he is yet to regain full fitness

The English Football Association has stated that Landon Emenalo has withdrawn from the Young Lions squad that will represent the nation at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Landon is the son of former Nigerian international Michael Emenalo, who was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Head coach Neil Ryan had initially included the 17-year-old, who was born in Arizona, USA, in his 21-man squad for the tournament.

However, reports have it that the exciting midfielder, who once represented the United States at the U17 level, withdrew from the England squad due to an Injury.

He suffered a knock in his foot during Chelsea's UEFA Youth League win over Ajax on October 22.

Landon was forced off the pitch in the 61st minute of the encounter, and facts have it that the decision to substitute him was injury-related rather than tactical.

In his absence, England's squad for Qatar still includes West Ham goalkeeper Lanre Awesu and Chelsea striker Chizaram Ezenwata, who are both of Nigerian descent.

The squad also features top prospects from Premier League clubs, including Manchester City’s Reigan Heskey (son of Emile Heskey), Tottenham’s Jun’ai Byfield, and Manchester United’s Bendito Mantato.

The Young Lions, who lifted the U17 World Cup title in 2017, have been drawn in Group C alongside Venezuela, Haiti and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Landon is eligible to represent Nigeria, the United States and England at the senior national team level, per GOAL.

It is believed that the English FA could win the race, having cap-tied him when he made an appearance for the Young Lions in a European U17 Championship qualifier against Malta.

Should he wish to switch allegiance, the star will need to formally make a request from the world's football governing body.

His dad, Michael Emenalo, was part of the Nigerian national team between 1985 and 1995, when he made 14 international appearances.

He later served as the technical director at Chelsea Football Club in London during a highly successful period at Stamford Bridge.

Emenalo became a regular in Chelsea’s Under-18s after signing his scholarship in July 2023. Born on 18 January 2008, he signed his first professional contract shortly after turning 17 earlier this year.

