The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has charged Super Eagles players ahead of the World Cup playoffs

Nigeria kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive after beating Benin to reach the playoffs and will face the Panthers of Gabon

The Super Eagles face a maximum of three matches, including in the intercontinental playoffs, to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation has charged the Super Eagles players ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match against Gabon.

Nigeria reached the playoffs after beating Benin 4-0 on the final matchday of the group stage of the qualifier to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Super Eagles will face Gabon in the World Cup playoff in Morocco in November.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final, and if they win, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo.

According to CAF, Nigeria will take on Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on November 13, the same venue where the final will take place on November 16.

NFF President sends message to Super Eagles

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has assured the Super Eagles stars that the federation will put everything in place for the team to succeed in Morocco next month.

Gusau is confident that Nigeria will progress and urged the players to bring the same fighting spirit they displayed against Benin.

“Everything is being done by the NSC and the NFF to see that nothing is left to chance. No stone will be left unturned,” he said as quoted by nff.com .

“That special spirit that saw the team rise to the occasion and score the four goals they actually needed against Bénin Republic on the final day of the qualifiers, will propel the team to victory in the play-offs.”

The president confirmed that the camp will open four days before the match, and they are in contact with the players, who he believes are motivated to play at the World Cup.

“The camp will open in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, 9th November. We are speaking to the players already, and everyone is on the same page. Every preparation needed to see the team soar to victory will be made,” he added.

NFF President with Super Eagles stars after beating Jamaica to win the 2025 Unity Cup.

Source: Getty Images

“I believe the players are additionally motivated by that keen desire of every professional footballer to feature at the FIFA World Cup finals.”

As noted by Super Eagles, Nigeria is unbeaten in their last five matches against the Panthers, with their only loss in matches in 1989 during the 1990 World Cup qualifier.

The last time the two countries met was in 2005 during the 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which Nigeria won 2-0 but failed to qualify for the Mundial.

