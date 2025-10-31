CAF has confirmed the venue for the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next month in Morocco

Nigeria will face Gabon, while Cameroon will face the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 13, 2025

The winners of the two matches will face off on November 16 for a chance to be at the intercontinental playoffs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the venues for next month’s African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nine African countries have qualified for the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and one more could join them at the tournament.

According to FIFA, Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo are the four best runners-up from the group phase of the CAF qualifying series.

The four teams will compete in a mini-tournament to decide Africa’s representative at the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Nigeria will face Gabon in the first semi-final, while Cameroon will face DR Congo in the second semi-final, and the two winners will play in the final.

The matchup was decided through the FIFA rankings, with Nigeria in 41st place facing 79th-place Gabon, and 52nd-ranked Cameroon facing 60th-placed DR Congo.

The Confederation immediately fixed the dates as November 13 and 16, but further details regarding the venue and kickoff times were to be announced later.

CAF confirms venue for World Cup playoffs

According to a statement by CAF Online, El Barid Stadium and Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex will host the semi-final games, while the latter will host the final.

Nigeria and Gabon will play the first semi-final on November 13 at 5 pm Nigerian time, while Cameroon and DR Congo will play at 8 pm Nigerian time.

CAF, in a recent post on X, has confirmed which match will be played at which stadium after a draw on October 30. Nigeria and Gabon will play at Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex.

Cameroon and DR Congo will face off at El Barid Stadium, while the final will be played at Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex on November 16 at 8 pm.

Nigerians are optimistic that the Super Eagles will be at the World Cup if they scale through the African playoffs and reach the intercontinental stage.

The Super Eagles are the highest placed team in the FIFA rankings among all teams in contention for the intercontinental playoffs, and this is an advantage.

Nigeria will play one match if they qualify for the intercontinental playoffs, and it is most likely to be against a weaker opponent, which boosts their chances of qualifying.

