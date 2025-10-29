Honest Ahanor has already made six appearances for Italian side Atalanta this season, and he is being touted to play for Nigeria

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, the exciting defender can only represent his African heritage due to the laws in the European nation

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has mandated Lookman to convince the star to switch allegiance to represent Nigeria at the senior level

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has urged Atalanta youngster Honest Ahanor to commit his international future to the senior national team of Nigeria.

This comes barely two weeks before the three-time African champions head to Morocco for the World Cup play-off, where they will take on the Panthers of Gabon.

The Super Eagles struggled in the main qualifiers, with South Africa picking the sole automatic ticket from the CAF qualification group C.

Nigeria's 4-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin on the final day of the campaign was enough to secure a place in the play-off.

They take on Gabon on November 13, and the winner will clash with the victor of the other semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo.

Head coach Eric Chelle has stated that he will bring in one or two new players into the team as he remains desperate to qualify for the Mundial.

The Franco-Malian tactician has already handed international debuts to a number of players, including Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams, Benjamin Fredrick and Olakule Olusegun.

Meanwhile, reports via Own Goal stated that Eric Chelle mandated Lookman to convince Ahanor to switch allegiance to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

The 17-year-old was born in Aversa, Italy, to Nigerian parents; however, with the current law in the European country, the defender can only represent Nigeria, per Tribuna.

Children born in Italy to foreign parents cannot automatically acquire citizenship, but they may officially apply after turning 18.

Further reports claimed that Chelle tasked Lookman to gauge the interest of the exciting defender in switching to Nigeria, before formally making an approach.

Ahanot has already made six appearances for Atalanta in all competitions this season, and he could be invited to the national team set-up anytime.

The Italian national team head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, had earlier indicated interest in the star, but officials of the NFF are hopeful he will commit to Nigeria.

Football Italia reports that the NFF could spot a gap and call Ahanor up before that date, therefore blocking him from representing the Azzurri.

It was gathered that Mario Balotelli, who was born in Italy and adopted by an Italian family at the age of 2, experienced a similar situation, but could not represent the Nazionale until his 18th birthday.

