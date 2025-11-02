Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his side played a goalless draw against Trabzonspor

The Turkish Super League champions were the better side, but could not find a way through Andre Onana

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen failed to score for the first time in four matches despite many attempts

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his side played a goalless draw against Trabzonspor on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash in the Turkish Super League match was a but one sided with Galatasaray dominating the much of the game.

Victor Osimhen fails to score during Galatasaray's draw against Trabzonspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Trabzonspor was pleased to take a point, while the Galatasaray players felt disappointed because they deserved more from the match.

Galatasaray retained their top spot on the table with 29 points, while their opponent sat five points behind in second place after 11 matches.

As noted by Transfermarkt, €75 million striker Victor Osimhen failed to score for the first time in four matches, having scored against Liverpool, Goztepe, and Bodo/Glimt.

The Nigerian forward is gradually hitting top gear after a slow start to the season marred by an ankle injury sustained during the September international break.

He will be keen to keep his European streak alive by scoring against Ajax on Wednesday and make it eight consecutive matches in Europe for the Lions.

Okan Buruk reacts after Galatasaray draw

Galatasaray boss Buruk has assessed his team’s performance after their 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor, admitting that a slow start cost them the match.

“We didn't start the match very well at the start. We were better later on,” he told GS TV. “Especially in the second half, after a certain point, we actually took over the game completely.

“There were some transitions here, which were made by the opponent. We gave our opponents the opportunity to create dangers from there.

Okan Buruk during Galatasaray's 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

“We could have used set-pieces more effectively. Especially at the end of the match, even with 10 men, we still had a clear set-piece opportunity. There were times when we used the ball poorly, rushed it.”

He also noted Andre Onana’s brilliant effort in preventing his team from getting a goal, but admitted that his players gave the goalkeeper a weak challenge.

The Turkish manager turned his attention to the UEFA Champions League against AFC Ajax on Wednesday for a chance to extend their record.

Galatasaray won consecutive Champions League matches for the first time in 13 years after beating Bodo/Glimt and could extend it to five if they beat Ajax.

“From now on, we want to win the league and be in a competitive position in the Champions League,” he added.

Osimhen reacts after Galatasaray's draw

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after Galatasaray played a 0-0 draw against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League matchday 11.

The Super Eagles forward was unhappy that his team couldn't secure all three points, and he promised the supporters that they would do better against Ajax.

