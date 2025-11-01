Viktor Gyokeres scored Arsenal’s opener against Burnley before being forced off with a muscle injury

Arteta confirmed the Swedish striker will undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the problem

Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Burnley makes it nine consecutive victories for the Gunners in all competitions

Arsenal continued their impressive run of form with a confident 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, but the result came at a cost.

Mikel Arteta’s men extended their winning streak to nine matches in all competitions, moving seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Viktor Gyokeres was forced off at half-time during Arsenal's 2-0 victory away at Burnley.

However, there was concern in the Arsenal camp after star striker Viktor Gyokeres was forced off at halftime with a muscle injury.

The Swedish forward, who joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in the summer for £58 million, opened the scoring with a well-taken header from Gabriel Magalhaes’ flick at the near post, BBC reports.

His performance in the first half was one of his most influential displays yet, combining strength, movement, and clinical finishing.

Gyokeres also played a key role in the build-up to Declan Rice’s goal, which doubled Arsenal’s advantage before the break.

But the joy was short-lived as Gyokeres failed to return for the second half, prompting fears of a potential injury layoff at a crucial stage of the season.

Arteta confirms fitness issues for Gyokeres

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Gyokeres would undergo medical checks to assess the extent of his injury.

The Arsenal manager praised the striker’s first-half performance but admitted the early signs were worrying.

“In the first half, it was one of the best he’s played with us. He felt something muscular, so we have to wait and learn the extent of that,” Arteta was quoted by Mirror Football.

The Spaniard also faced another potential setback after midfielder Martin Zubimendi was withdrawn in the second half following a knock.

With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz already sidelined, Gyokeres’ potential absence could leave Arsenal short of attacking options ahead of a busy fixture schedule.

Set-piece goals keep Arsenal flying high

Despite the injury concerns, Arsenal’s performance once again highlighted their strength from set-pieces.

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 10 points after sealing a 2-0 win against Burnley.

No Premier League side has scored more goals from dead-ball situations this season, and their opening goal at Burnley came from yet another corner routine.

The victory marks Arsenal’s fifth straight win in the league and their ninth in all competitions, a sign of their growing consistency and tactical maturity under Arteta.

The Gunners controlled possession, defended compactly, and created numerous chances, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard also going close to adding to the scoreline.

As Arsenal prepare for their next run of fixtures, the focus will now turn to Gyokeres’ medical results.

Gyokeres’ impact since arriving at the Emirates in the summer has been immense, netting seven goals in 14 games, and Arteta will be desperate to have him fit for the crucial weeks ahead.

Arsenal extends lead in Premier League

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal’s relentless form under Mikel Arteta shows no sign of slowing down as the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, achieving a feat no other Premier League team has managed before.

The win not only extended their lead at the top of the table but also set a new record

