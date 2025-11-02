Ivan Juric has slammed Atalanta’s “worst performance” since taking charge after a 1-0 loss to Udinese on Saturday

Ademola Lookman’s absence from the starting XI raises questions as Atalanta’s attack struggled without the Nigerian

The defeat to Udinese was Atalanta’s first loss of the season in Serie A

Atalanta’s unbeaten start to the Serie A season ended in frustration after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Udinese, and manager Ivan Juric made no attempt to hide his disappointment.

The Croatian coach described the performance as negative in every sense, insisting that his players lacked intensity and tactical awareness throughout the game.

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has hit out at his players following the club's first defeat in Serie A this season. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to reporters after the match, Juric admitted this was the first time he had felt genuinely dissatisfied with his team since taking charge, TuttoMercatoWeb reports.

“We didn’t have good play or the right intensity in the duels,” he said bluntly. “It was the worst performance under my leadership so far.”

Despite rotating five players to manage fatigue during a demanding run of fixtures, Juric refused to use tiredness as an excuse.

He acknowledged that the strategy may need tweaking, but suggested the issue lay in the players’ mentality rather than physical condition.

“We know Udinese’s characteristics and made five changes to maintain freshness, but today it wasn’t the usual Atalanta. Perhaps we could have rotated more against Cremonese.”

Lookman’s omission raises eyebrows

One of the biggest surprises from the match was Ademola Lookman’s absence from the starting lineup.

Ademola Lookman came in as a substitute in Atalanta's 1-0 defeat to Udinese. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward had just scored a superb goal against AC Milan days earlier, yet he was left on the bench in Friuli, Football Italia reports.

In Lookman’s absence, Atalanta’s attack looked flat and uninspired, struggling to create meaningful chances.

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year was eventually introduced later in the game, but by then, Udinese had tightened their defense and were content to sit deep.

The Super Eagles winger’s directness and creativity were sorely missed in the early stages when Atalanta needed a breakthrough.

Juric’s decision to rest him is likely to come under scrutiny, especially given how ineffective the forward line appeared without him.

For a team that thrives on sharp transitions and quick interplay, Lookman’s omission removed one of their most dynamic weapons.

Okoye shines as Udinese seal unexpected win

While Atalanta struggled to find their rhythm, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye produced one of his most composed performances yet for Udinese.

Recently returning from a short suspension linked to a betting investigation, Okoye showed remarkable focus and confidence between the posts.

He was barely tested for large portions of the match but remained alert when called upon, ensuring his side preserved their slim advantage.

Udinese’s winning moment came through a sharp strike from Nicolo Zaniolo just before halftime, a goal that ultimately sealed all three points.

For Okoye, the clean sheet was a statement of intent as he continues to rebuild his reputation and fight for his place in the Nigeria squad for the World Cup playoff later in November.

Juric blames Nigeria for Lookman’s form

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta head coach Juric has hinted that the September and October international breaks contributed to Lookman’s early-season struggles.

Lookman attempted to leave Atalanta last summer, but the club blocked his proposed move to Inter Milan despite receiving an offer worth €45 million.

Source: Legit.ng