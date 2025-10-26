Ivan Juric has blamed Atalanta’s poor start to the 2025/26 campaign on the poor form of Ademola Lookman

Juric admits the Super Eagles forward’s form has dipped since his troubled summer transfer saga with the Italian club

Atalanta have scored just 12 goals in eight league matches this campaign, their lowest tally in four seasons

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has pointed to the poor form of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as one of the reasons behind the club’s sluggish start to the 2025/26 Serie A season.

Atalanta have long relied on the explosive partnership of Gianluca Scamacca and Lookman to spearhead their attacks.

However, both players have yet to rediscover the chemistry that made them one of Serie A’s most feared duos last season.

As seen on Livescores, the Bergamo-based side was held to a 1-1 draw against Cremonese on Saturday night, continuing a frustrating run of performances that has left fans worried about their attack.

Following their draw at the Zini Stadium, Juric openly discussed his team’s attacking struggles during an interview.

The Atalanta manager highlighted that a combination of fatigue, inconsistency, and loss of form among key players, especially Lookman, has slowed Atalanta’s usually free-flowing style.

“A bit of everything,” Juric said when asked what’s wrong with his team’s finishing.

“Right now, we’re lacking a bit of polish, there’s no denying it. We’re gradually reintroducing Scamacca, and Lookman, after a difficult summer, is working to regain his form.”

Lookman’s summer saga still casting a shadow

Lookman’s dip in form appears linked to an unsettled summer, during which the Nigerian forward reportedly tried to force a move to Inter Milan, Tribal Football reports.

The proposed transfer never materialised, leaving the reigning CAF Player of the Year winner to return to Atalanta amid uncertainty about his future.

Since then, Lookman has failed to hit the ground running, going six games without a goal or assist in all competitions.

For a player who scored 17 goals last season, this dry spell has raised eyebrows among fans who expected him to build on his breakout year.

Juric acknowledged that Lookman’s struggles are mental as much as physical.

“These are players who made the difference and won games for us before. They’re not yet at their best, and that’s having an impact. But the team continues to create chances, it’s about brilliance, not commitment.”

Can Lookman bounce back?

Despite his slow start, Lookman remains a vital piece in Atalanta’s attacking puzzle, as Juric still believes the 28-year-old winger will return to form as he regains full confidence and rhythm.

Atalanta currently sit mid-table with 12 points from eight matches, and their upcoming fixtures, including a clash against Lazio, will test their resilience.

For Lookman, the coming weeks may determine whether he can silence critics and re-establish himself as one of Serie A’s most dynamic forwards.

