Ajibade, Nnadozie Missing As Michelle Alozie Nominated for Women’s FIFPRO XI

Michelle Alozie has been nominated for the Women's FIFPRO XI, following her impressive performances for club and country

The Super Falcons defender played a pivotal role as Nigeria won the WAFCON for a 10th time earlier this year

Despite bagging the player of the tournament award at the 2024 WAFCON, Rasheedat Ajibade could not make the cut

Nigerian international Michelle Alozie has been nominated for the women's FIFPRO XI, as shown in a list released on Monday, October 27.

The Houston Dash star played a key role for the Nigerian Women's national team that won the 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Her international teammates Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo all missed out on the exclusive list.

Michelle Alozie has bagged the 2025 Women's FIFPRO XI nomination. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

A statement via the FIFPRO website reads:

"The FIFPRO Women’s World 11 finalists are the 26 women’s football players who received the most votes from their peers for their performances from 11 August 2024 to 3 August 2025 inclusive.

"Players must have appeared in at least 20 official matches during that period."

Mariona Caldentey, who won the Champions League with Arsenal, is one notable name that missed out on the list.

The impressive Spaniard earlier won the PFA Player of the Year as well as the Women’s Super League Player of the Year Awards.

It was gathered that the final list will be released on Monday, November 25, which will comprise a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and others will be forwards, GOAL reports..

FIFPRO Women's World XI nominees in full

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham/Germany), Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain/England), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash/Nigeria), Ona Batlle (Barcelona/Spain), Millie Bright (Chelsea/England), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea/England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid & Paris Saint-Germain/Spain), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon & Chelsea/Australia), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City/England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal/England)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain), Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona & Al-Hilal/Morocco), Debinha (Kansas City Current/Brazil), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain), Vicky Lopez (Barcelona/Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain), Ella Toone (Manchester United/England), Keira Walsh (Barcelona & Chelsea/England).

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal & Brighton/England), Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride/Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid/Colombia), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid/Spain), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City & Arsenal/England), Marta (Orlando Pride/Brazil), Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England).

Further reports say that the FIFPRO's World XI professional footballers from all around the globe will vote for the winners.

An electronic form will be sent for players to name three players who they believe were the most outstanding in the following positions: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

Michelle Alozie has been impressive for club and country in 2025. Photo: Tim Warner.

Source: Getty Images

This will be based on performances from August 11, 2024, to August 3, 2025. Players must have played in at least 20 official matches during that time period in order to be eligible.

Alozie calls for more support for Falcons

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie urged Nigerians to show the same level of support for the women's team when they play at home.

Alozie believes the Super Eagles attract fans to the stands and hopes for more support for the women's national team.

