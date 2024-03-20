A Spanish court has announced that the sentenced ex-Barcelona star and Brazil international Dani Alves can be freed from detention on €1m bail

The court also conditioned that the former defender would have to submit his Spain and Brazil passports and would not leave Spain

The court gave other conditions after Alves' lawyer requested his release on the grounds that he had served a quarter of his sentencing during the pre-trial detention

Barcelona, Spain - A Spanish court has given a fresh condition that the former Barcelona and Brazil International, Dani Alves, can be freed from jail on a condition after he had spent about a quarter of his sentencing for sexual assault.

In February, the Spanish court sentenced the football legend to four and a half years in prison, will be released on bail of €1m (£853,000), BBC Reported.

When was Alves arrested

Alves has been in detention during his pre-trial since January 2023.

The court found the 40-year-old football international guilty of raping a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.

Another condition on his bail was to drop his Brazilian and Spanish passports so that he would not leave Spain for any reason.

Also, the former defender was conditioned to appear before the court on a weekly basis.

Additionally, the court imposed a restraining order on the former Barcelona star from approaching the victim.

Why court accept bail conditions for Alves?

The court delivered the judgment a day after Alves' lawyer filed an application for his release, claiming that he had already served a quarter of his sentencing during the pre-trial detention after he was arrested.

However, the decision of the court was not unanimous as one of the judges had a dissenting vote, which can still be appealed.

During the trial in February, the prosecutor claimed that Alves forcefully abused the victim sexually without her consent or her agreeing to the act.

Report ex-Barcelona star commits suicide is false

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Barcelona has been confirmed to be alive, dispelling rumours of his alleged suicide.

Rumour of Alves' death reportedly started with @Al_buquerq profile on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, March 9.

Alves' media team contacted his lawyer to confirm the authentication of the news, but the former defender was said to still be in prison.

