Brazil international Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and a half years in jail after being found guilty of raping a young girl in a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.

The former Barcelona star was handed the sentencing on Thursday morning, February 22, by a Spanish court, The Guardian reported.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Barcelona court wrote:

“The victim did not consent, and there is evidence that, beyond the complainant’s testimony, permits the rape to be considered proven.”

The prosecutor reportedly asked the court to jail the football legend for nine years, followed by ten years of probation.

Source: Legit.ng