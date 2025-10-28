Marvin Brown has passed away, and tributes have continued to pour in for the former England U17 star

The ex-Bristol City striker succumbed to a rare type of cancer, having battled with a terminal ailment for some time

Many describe him as a brilliant individual who developed lots of local young talent as a coach

Tributes have continued to pour in for former England star Marvin Brown, who tragically passed away at the age of 42.

The former U16 and U17 striker succumbed to a rare type of cancer, having battled with a terminal ailment for some time.

The ex-Bristol City forward passed away on Monday, October 28, after being transferred to end-of-life care at home on Saturday.

Marvin Brown has passed away at the age of 42. Photo: @BristolCity, @YTFC.

Source: Twitter

He made 19 appearances for Bristol City and the club announced the tragic passing in a statement on X, saying:

"We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marvin Brown, aged 42. Marvin joined the Bristol City Academy at the age of eight and went on to become the club’s youngest player, aged just 16 years and 71 days in September 1999.”

"While at the club, Marvin featured for England Under-16s and Under-17s before moving on to Forest Green Rovers in 2004.”

Having played a crucial role in the development of young talents and academy graduates, Brown was described as a "proud Bristolian".

SunSport reports that his heartbroken brother, Aaron, stated that his heart was shattered as he paid tribute to his sibling in an Instagram post:

"Today I said goodbye to my little brother and my best friend, Marvin.Your fight is finally over, and while I find some peace knowing you’re no longer in pain, my heart is shattered without you here. Life will never be the same.

"You were everything a brother could ever hope for – kind, calm, ambitious, thoughtful, and always putting others before yourself.

"You had this rare gift of making people feel seen, cared for, and loved. You made every room brighter just by being in it.

"We will miss your laugh and witty one liners. I’ll love you forever, until we meet again, bro."

Tributes pour in for Marvin Brown

Meanwhile, heartbroken fans have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the star.

@Bristoldelboy2 said:

"Unbelievably sad news. Brilliant player and developed lots of local young talent as a coach. Fabulous person. Thoughts and prayers with his young family."

@jordanhallart added:

"Very very sad, rest in peace Marvin he was a privilege to work alongside you during the summer camps for young kids when I was coaching, rest in peace mate!"

@Molls28 posited:

"RIP Marvin. Remember him being a hero of mine when he came through. Heard so much positivity about him as a person, coach and family man. Much love and wishes to his closest ones."

@eadebcfc1 wrote:

"This is terrible news & thoughts with all family & friends. RIP Marvin and from reading comments from those who knew you it’s clear you enhanced a number of people’s life."

Bristol City fans have mourned the death of their former player Marvin Brown. Photo: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Former Liverpool coach dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool have confirmed the passing of Jose Manuel Ochotorena, who died at the age of 64 on Sunday night, October 26.

The Spanish manager joined the club under former manager Rafa Benitez in he summer of 2004, spending three years with the Reds.

Source: Legit.ng