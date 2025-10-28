Eric Chelle is set to extend a national team invitation to two new players ahead of the World Cup play-offs in Morocco

The desperate Super Eagles head coach has vowed to help the team pick a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

He has already handed national team debuts to a number of players, including Benjamin Fredrick, Tolu Arokodare and Akor Adams

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that he will invite one or two new players to the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles are gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs in Morocco, where they take on Gabon in a semi-final clash.

The winner of the massive fixture will face off with the victor of the game between Cameroon and DR Congo for a chance to represent Nigeria at the inter-continental play-offs.

Eric Chelle will invite new players to the national team for the play-offs. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

With barely two weeks before the game against Gabon, Chelle disclosed that new faces would join the team.

In a chat with Nigerian legend Segun Odegbami on 90 Minutes with Mathematical on Eagle7FM on Saturday, the Franco-Malian tactician said:

"I will bring one or two players for November (World Cup Playoffs), and we will see after."

Since his appointment as the Super Eagles coach, Chelle has handed national team invitations to a number of players.

Tolu Arokodare, Felix Agu, Akor Adams, Benjamin Fredrick, Olakunle Olusegun and Chrisantus Uche all made their respective debuts under the tactician.

The manager also thanked Nigerian fans for their support, saying it helped push the players to defeat Benin 4-0 on the last day of the qualifiers, enough to reach the play-offs.

Chelle added:

"It’s good that the fans are smiling again, we won the last game (4-0 vs Benin) because they pushed the team to win.

"We have to do the same for the playoffs. I will give my best for this team to go to the World Cup."

Earlier, Chelle explained how he discovered impressive defenders Benjamin Fredrick and Olakunle Olusegun.

Recall that Fredrick was invited to the national team as a late replacement for Ahmed Musa, who left the team's camp for his marriage plans, per the Guardian.

Also, Olakunle Olusegun also earned his first national team invitation during the summer break, and Chelle hopes that the Krasnodar star will be able to break into the team.

"During the Unity Cup, the president of the NFF told me he knew there were problems with player availability, and he mentioned a player at Brentford, Benjamin Fredrick.

"For Olusegun, it was the same. When we were to play Russia, we had problems with players, so Olusegun was here at the best moment and in the right place because he plays in Russia."

Eric Chelle has handed national team debuts to several players. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle names Super Eagles captain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle seems to have settled the debate over the national team captaincy ahead of the World Cup play-off.

Centre-back William Troost-Ekong has been deputising for team skipper Ahmed Musa, who has been left out of the national team set-up in recent times.

