Former Nigeria international Austin Okocha thrilled the fans during the novelty match between Barcelona legends and African legends, which ended 3-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Saturday, October 25.

In the 20th minute, the Barcelona Legends broke the deadlock with a well-crafted goal from Roberto Trashorras. The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Spanish giants.

A few minutes after the restart, Liverpool legend El Hadji Diouf found the back of the net with a solo, giving the African legends hope.

Austin Okocha and El Hadji Diouf during the novelty match between Barcelona legends and Africa legends in Abuja. Photo by: PoojaMedia

Three minutes later, the Catalans increased their goal tally to two as Nolito converted Giuly's assist. Rogers made it three for the Blaugranes in front of the Nigerian fans, according to Barcelona's official website.

Okocha dazzles Barcelona legend

Austin Jay Jay Okocha reminded fans why he was once among the most highly rated players of his generation, showcasing his trademark flair and sublime football skills.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was the star attraction for the Nigerian All-Stars, a team featuring ex-internationals, celebrities, and African legends, in an exhibition match against Barcelona Legends in Abuja, per Shafaqua.

Okocha stole the spotlight with his dazzling dribbles and trademark showmanship, thrilling the crowd inside the MKO Abiola Stadium and evoking memories of his glorious playing days.

In a video shared on X, Bolton legend Jay-Jay Okocha skillfully manoeuvred his way between two Barcelona Legends players before launching a shot.

Although the former Fenerbahce midfielder failed to find the back of the net, he thrilled fans with a display that rekindled fond memories of his playing days.

Austin Jay Jay Okocha in action during a match between QNB and beIN Sports as part of the PSG Legends Tour in Qatar. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil - PSG/PSG.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Okocha’s mesmerizing skills during the encounter. Read them below:

@real_deolu said:

"The big question is why did Jay Jay okocha retire early from the national team? Was he blackmailed or something curious happened. Football fell off so bad that before street football you will always notice and enjoy the number 10 unlike now. Very boring to watch(street football)."

@iam_kulstar wrote:

"When will Super Eagle have a player of Okocha qualities and skills in midfield😌. My worry always."

@OLUsplend1d added:

"We need him to return to Super Eagle team 😂."

@Tobe_Betting said:

"See why Jay Jay still be magician for field! Those stepovers dey remind me why dem call am "So good they named him twice". Man schooled Ronaldinho for PSG before! 73 caps, 14 goals for Naija, but skills no fit count.

"Which legend you miss most?"

CAF pays tribute to Okocha

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have paid a glowing tribute to football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as he turns 52 years old, August 14.

Okocha was an embodiment of talent and skills during his illustrious career, which spanned nearly two decades from the late 80s to 2008 when he officially retired.

