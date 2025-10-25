Galatasaray has recouped a significant portion of Victor Osimhen’s record-breaking €75 million transfer fee

Osimhen has delivered performances that have helped the club maximise its earnings so far this season

The club has also launched special merchandise aimed at driving revenue from the striker’s popularity

Galatasaray took the bold step of splashing €75 million to sign Victor Osimhen permanently, and has not regretted their record-breaking investment.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray and impressed, prompting the club to trigger his release clause and sign him from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray's President during the striker's unveiling ceremony. Photo by Murat Sengul/Anadolu.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 games in all competitions, helping the club win the Turkish league and cup double.

Galatasaray entered negotiations that dragged through the summer after beating competition from other suitors and getting a green light from the player.

Napoli were unwilling to accept a lower fee, and even after Galatasaray agreed to pay the release clause, they wanted a significant sum upfront.

The club also agreed to pay Osimhen a record-breaking salary of €21 million (₦38.85 billion) net per season, including image rights and loyalty bonuses.

Galatasaray recoup portion of Osimhen's fee

According to Turkish media outlet Sporx, Galatasaray has earned a significant portion of the fee they paid to sign Osimhen only a few months into the season.

In UEFA Champions League participation and match-winning bonus, the Lions have earned €23 million after wins over Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt.

Osimhen won both matches for Okan Buruk’s side, scoring the penalty against Liverpool and netting a record-breaking brace against Bodo.

The champions, which has 25 points this season in the league and could win another title, have earned €4.92 million in money per point so far this season.

Galatasaray launched a special “Solo il Gala” merchandise, commemorating the striker’s first words after signing for the club, and has sold 40,000 copies, earning €8.2 million, taking the total earnings so far to €36.12, about half of Osimhen's fee.

Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Galatasaray president’s comments about Osimhen

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek, speaking during the press conference after the club renewed its partnership agreement with PUMA, confirmed Osimhen’s contract has no release clause.

“Osimhen’s contract doesn’t include an exit clause. He’s an extremely successful player who will serve Galatasaray for many years to come,” he said.

“Perhaps on the day of our transfer, there was talk that the amount was high, but today, the prevailing opinion in the football community is that the transfer fee was low and the player’s value is much higher.”

Ozbek’s comments were in response to transfer rumours in the media linking the striker to a move to Barcelona and other top European clubs.

Okan Buruk disclosed Osimhen’s real value

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk disclosed Victor Osimhen's real value after his performance against Bodo/Glimt.

Buruk claimed that the striker is worth over €100 million, despite the club paying €75 million to sign him from Italian Serie A club Napoli.

