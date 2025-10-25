Ademola Lookman will leave Atalanta permanently and could come as early as the January transfer window

Lookman attempted to leave Atalanta in the summer, but the club blocked his proposed move to Inter Milan

The Super Eagles forward went on strike, but returned to the team after a meeting with the club in September

Ademola Lookman is still expected to leave Atalanta and could come as early as the January transfer window after the summer window fiasco.

Atalanta and Lookman were at loggerheads during the summer transfer window over his ambition to leave the club and join the Italian giants Inter Milan.

Atalanta refused to sanction his move because it would strengthen a rival club, but the attacker insisted that there was an agreement to allow him to leave.

He submitted a transfer request and published a statement on social media, but Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi insisted that they would not allow him to leave.

The Nigerian was offered to Premier League clubs, but he refused as his mind was made up on joining Inter Milan, with whom he has an agreement on personal terms.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year went on strike to protest, and after Atalanta lost 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, he returned to the squad.

He has no goal contribution this season, and despite the summer saga, Atalanta has proposed a new contract to him with his current deal set to expire in 2027, as noted by Foot Africa.

Foot Italia reports that he is unlikely to accept the new term as he remains attractive to elite clubs for four reasons.

Why European clubs still want Lookman

1. Goals and assists

Lookman has scored 52 goals and provided 25 assists in 125 matches for Atalanta, including 20 in all competitions last season, a remarkable number for a winger, suggesting what he will bring to whatever club he joins.

2. His undeniable talents

The attacker brings more to the team than just his goals. He broke out late, but during his struggling days in the Premier League, his talent was clear and only needed the environment to thrive, which Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta provided.

3. Big game player

Lookman announced himself to the world with a hat trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, which was the German club's only loss of the season. This fits into the profile of what big clubs want: a player who steps up in the big moments.

4. His wages

The attacker is reportedly on a modest €2.3 million per annum wage at Atalanta. His previous proposals from PSG and Inter were for €5 million, a figure that will not strain the finances of top clubs to pay him.

