Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has faced criticism for allegedly disrespecting 2013 AFCON winner Ahmed Musa

The Malian coach included Musa in the initial 39-man squad but left him out of the final 23-man roster

Nigeria will take on Rwanda in Kigali on March 21, followed by a match against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later

Eric Chelle has been called out for 'humiliating' Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa by excluding him from the 23-man final squad.

The former Mali coach announced his first final Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

The Malian watched the 32-year-old play for Kano Pillars against Rangers International at the Sani Abacha stadium on NPFL Match Day 27.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been criticised for disrespecting captain Ahmed Musa. Photo by: FADEL SENNA/AFP.

Odoekwu says Musa deserves more

Nigerian journalist Joseph Odoekwu has stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should have left Ahmed Musa out of the 39-man provisional list released on March 4, rather than including him only to drop him later.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Odoekwu criticised the decision, calling it disrespectful to exclude the team captain from the final 23-man squad.

He emphasised that the 2013 AFCON winner could have shared his wealth of experience with the team and served as a valuable ambassador for the NPFL. He said:

I have my issue with the non-inclusion of Ahmed Musa in that 23-man squad.

My worry is for a veteran like Ahmed Musa who has been active, if the coach Eric Chelle knew he was not going to make the final 23-man squad he should have avoided him on that 39-man squad entirely rather than including him and later dropped him like a piece of rag.

Musa deserves more than this, including his name and then dropping him. That's unfair and that is also my personal view, but only the coach can give reasons for his actions.

They should not have included him at all in the 39-man squad and allowed him to make unnecessary headlines. Musa is a veteran and a leader, and that's my view.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was included in the 39-man provisional list announced by coach Eric Chelle. Photo by: Erwin Spek/Soccrates.

Musa is regarded as a legend due to his significant impact on the Super Eagles.

The former Leicester City star won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and holds the record as the most-capped player for Nigeria, with 110 appearances.

Musa is also the first and only Nigerian to score a brace in two different World Cups (2014 and 2018) per Abc.

The former CSKA Moscow player has not featured for the Super Eagles since the conclusion of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished second place.

Chelle reacts after dropping Ahmed Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has promised to make Nigerians proud ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Nigeria will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before playing the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Nigeria have earned three points from four matches in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

