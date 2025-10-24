Blow for Nigeria As Super Eagles Star Suffers Injury Ahead of World Cup Play-Offs
- Nigeria's Super Eagles have suffered a huge blow in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- The three-time African champions missed out on an automatic ticket to the Mundial, but they have a chance via the play-offs
- An important star in the team has suffered an injury as they prepare for a trip to Morocco, where they will face Gabon
The Nigerian national football team has suffered a huge blow in the race for World Cup qualification after an important star suffered an injury.
Having missed out on an automatic ticket to the global showpiece, the Super Eagles will head to Morocco for the play-offs.
They trade tackles with the Panthers of Gabon in a semi-final clash on November 13, and the winner will face off with either DR Congo or Cameroon in a final.
The overall winner will represent CAF at the inter-continental play-off, which is scheduled for March next year.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Ahead of the massive fixture, reports via All Nigeria Soccer have it that impressive forward Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered an injury.
This was confirmed by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who disclosed that the 29-year-old had a knock in their 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League.
Iheanacho went down the turf barely four minutes into the game and was substituted by the young Johnny Kenny.
After the game, Rodgers expressed concerns over injuries to both Iheanacho and defender Alistair Johnston.
The tactician said via TNT Sports:
"The first two don't look great. It looks like a hamstring but okay that's what happened but the two young guys who came in did really well."
Rodgers further stated that the forced substitutions complicated matters for his side as he was unable to take off Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was also struggling towards the end of the game. He added:
"Our problem was in the second half we could only make one substitution. So obviously Cam (Cameron Carter-Vickers) was struggling towards the end of the game. We couldn't get him off because we'd already made the substitutions in the game."
Zaidu Sanusi returns to action
Meanwhile, FC Porto star Zaidu Sanusi has returned to action, having recovered from the injury he suffered at the last international break.
The defender played a crucial role against Lesotho and Benin after Bright Osayi-Samuel withdrew due to injury.
He came on as a second-half substitute against the Crocodiles and was in the starting line-up when Nigeria thrashed Gernot Rohr's side 4-0 in Uyo.
Sanusi was said to have sustained an injury against the Cheetahs, and upon his return to his base, medical tests showed that he sustained injury to his right calf.
Hugo Broos tips Nigeria for World Cup ticket
Legit.ng earlier reported that the head coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, has sent a message to the Super Eagles as they head to the World Cup play-offs.
Broos disclosed that the three-time African champions seem to have rediscovered themselves, adding that they can emerge victorious at the mini-tournament in Morocco.
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, AFCON, CAF Competitions, as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng