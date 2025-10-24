Nigeria's Super Eagles have suffered a huge blow in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The three-time African champions missed out on an automatic ticket to the Mundial , but they have a chance via the play-offs

An important star in the team has suffered an injury as they prepare for a trip to Morocco, where they will face Gabon

The Nigerian national football team has suffered a huge blow in the race for World Cup qualification after an important star suffered an injury.

Having missed out on an automatic ticket to the global showpiece, the Super Eagles will head to Morocco for the play-offs.

They trade tackles with the Panthers of Gabon in a semi-final clash on November 13, and the winner will face off with either DR Congo or Cameroon in a final.

Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered an injury ahead of the World Cup play-offs. Photo: Sia KAMBOU.

Source: Getty Images

The overall winner will represent CAF at the inter-continental play-off, which is scheduled for March next year.

Ahead of the massive fixture, reports via All Nigeria Soccer have it that impressive forward Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered an injury.

This was confirmed by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who disclosed that the 29-year-old had a knock in their 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League.

Iheanacho went down the turf barely four minutes into the game and was substituted by the young Johnny Kenny.

After the game, Rodgers expressed concerns over injuries to both Iheanacho and defender Alistair Johnston.

The tactician said via TNT Sports:

"The first two don't look great. It looks like a hamstring but okay that's what happened but the two young guys who came in did really well."

Rodgers further stated that the forced substitutions complicated matters for his side as he was unable to take off Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was also struggling towards the end of the game. He added:

"Our problem was in the second half we could only make one substitution. So obviously Cam (Cameron Carter-Vickers) was struggling towards the end of the game. We couldn't get him off because we'd already made the substitutions in the game."

Zaidu Sanusi returns to action

Meanwhile, FC Porto star Zaidu Sanusi has returned to action, having recovered from the injury he suffered at the last international break.

The defender played a crucial role against Lesotho and Benin after Bright Osayi-Samuel withdrew due to injury.

He came on as a second-half substitute against the Crocodiles and was in the starting line-up when Nigeria thrashed Gernot Rohr's side 4-0 in Uyo.

Kelechi Iheanacho could miss out on the World Cup play-offs due to injury. Photo: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO

Source: Getty Images

Sanusi was said to have sustained an injury against the Cheetahs, and upon his return to his base, medical tests showed that he sustained injury to his right calf.

Hugo Broos tips Nigeria for World Cup ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that the head coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, has sent a message to the Super Eagles as they head to the World Cup play-offs.

Broos disclosed that the three-time African champions seem to have rediscovered themselves, adding that they can emerge victorious at the mini-tournament in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng