Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has tied the knot with his partner, bringing his number of wives to four

The Kano Pillars captain left Nigeria’s camp in London ahead of the Unity Cup final against Jamaica

The 32-year-old recently returned to the Super Eagles squad after being absent since the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast

Ahmed Musa made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in 18 months during Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Ghana on Wednesday night, May 28.

The AFCON winner came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, replacing AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, and contributed to the team’s qualification for the final.

The winger has since left the Super Eagles camp and will not feature in today’s final against Jamaica.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match against Tunisia. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ahmed Musa played a vital role in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for Kano Pillars, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 23 appearances.

His performance earned him a recall to the Super Eagles for the Unity Cup.

Musa marries fourth wife

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has married his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, in a wedding ceremony in Kano on Friday evening, May 30.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Kano Pillars FC in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after his contract expired with Sivasspor of Turkey.

In a post on X, the former CSKA Moscow player had a modest and simple wedding, which was attended by close associates and teammates.

The former Leicester City forward is getting married again, four years after a low-key marriage to Maryam Adamu Jajere from Yobe state.

Musa married his first wife, Jamila Musa, in 2013, and they had two children before divorcing in 2017 due to marital issues, including allegations of domestic violence.

The Jos-born player is still married to his second wife, Juliet Ejue, who currently lives in the United States with their two children per Brila.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, during their wedding ceremony in Kano. Photo by: Wole Opatola.

Source: Facebook

Nigerians React

Football fans have expressed mixed reactions to the news of Super Eagles captain marrying a fourth wife.

While some believe the decision could negatively impact his performance on the field, others have praised him for proudly embracing polygamy.

Oke Taiwo Seun said:

“Congratulations bro, you are a true man. Some are still in some cases and wallowing in pain of religious deception. Musa I hail you.”

Patricia Tochukwu Akpa Onu wrote:

“A very bold and proud polygamist. Some people still dey learn haha”.

Ugochukwu Richard Omeke added:

“Wetin I gain if I no tell you congratulations. Wishing you more wives in advance. Legend.”

Musa calls for support ahead of Ghana clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa urged Nigerians to throw their full support behind the team as they prepare to face the Black Stars of Ghana tomorrow, May 28.

The Kano Pillars star emphasised that the players always perform better when they receive unwavering support from fans.

Musa also acknowledged the disappointment among Nigerians following the team’s recent 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

