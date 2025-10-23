Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina has sent a message to Victor Osimhen ahead of the World Cup play-off

Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina has sent a message to Victor Osimhen ahead of the African play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lemina and Osimhen are teammates at Galatasaray after the midfielder joined the Turkish club from Wolves, and the striker made his loan permanent.

Victor Osimhen breaks Galatasaray's European record with his brace against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Galatasaray’s official report, Lemina assisted Osimhen's first goal during the 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League, a goal that helped the striker set a new record.

Both players have been crucial for Okan Buruk this season as the Lions defend their title in the domestic league and pursue a strong run in the Champions League.

Mario Lemina sends message to Victor Osimhen

Lemina and Osimhen have a great relationship both on and off the pitch, but a match is coming up soon where the two players will be opponents.

In the next international break, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the African World Cup play-offs, and the winner will face either Cameroon or DR Congo.

Osimhen scored a hat-trick against Benin to help Nigeria reach the playoff, while Lemina featured in seven of Gabon’s 10 matches in the group stage.

The former Fulham midfielder has put their incoming rivalry aside and praised the Nigerian as the best striker he's ever played with after the win over Bodo/Glimt.

“Frankly, he has a very positive influence. I'm not just saying this because he's my friend. I can say that he's an incredible striker,” he told TRT Spor after that match.

“He's the best striker I've ever played with. He gives so much of himself. He tries to help the team.”

The comment resonates with the recent praise the striker earned after his performance for Nigeria when head coach Eric Chelle named him the best striker in the World.

Mario Lemina and Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

Lemina did not stop at his post-match comments; he shared a post about the game on his Instagram page, to which Osimhen responded, thanking him for the assist.

“We did it again. Fans, are you happy?” he captioned it.

Their friendship will be set aside when Nigeria and Gabon clash in Morocco on November 13, with both countries fighting for a chance to be at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

Okan Buruk reacts to Osimhen’s performance

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk reacted after his team beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage match.

The manager applauded his team’s performance and mentality, particularly with players who came off the bench and contributed their quota.

