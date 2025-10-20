Nigeria will not go ahead with the planned international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States

Following their qualification for the World Cup play-offs, the NFF will solely focus attention on picking a ticket to the Mundial

They were billed to face Venezuela on November 14 in Houston and then Colombia in New York, but both matches have been cancelled

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will no longer go ahead with their planned international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States next month.

Having qualified for the World Cup play-offs, the three-time African champions will continue their quest for a ticket to the global showpiece.

They were scheduled to take on the South American sides at the next international break, starting with the game against Venezuela on November 14 at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

Eric Chelle's men were also billed to take on Colombia at the Citi Field in New York on November 18, both matches serving as part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations per The Cable.

However, following their 4-0 win over Benin on the final day of the World Cup qualifiers, the team will now proceed to Morocco for the World Cup play-offs.

In a statement confirming the development, an NFF official told ESPN.

"We had a clause in the contract for the games covering this eventuality. Since we’ve qualified for the playoffs, we will not be going ahead with the matches. Our goal now is to concentrate fully on qualifying for the World Cup."

The play-offs will take place in Rabat, Morocco between November 13 and 16 as they face Gabon in the semifinals.

The winner of the showdown will take on the victor of Cameroon vs. Congo DR for Africa’s lone ticket to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March.

Beyond the World Cup path, the matches in Morocco also offer early preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Further reports claim that tickets for the friendlies in the United States had already gone on sale, but refund procedures will be announced shortly.

Gabon ready for Nigeria showdown

Meanwhile, Gabon will now face the Super Eagles in a single-leg play-off scheduled for November in Morocco, having narrowly missed out on an automatic ticket.

The winner will progress to face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the African play-offs.

The winner of the African play-offs will head to the intercontinental play-off stage in March 2026, a final chance to book a spot at the FIFA World Cup.

The match is already generating excitement, as both nations eye a place in football’s biggest tournament.

