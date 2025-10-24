The Nigeria Football Federation is targeting five foreign-born players to strengthen the Super Eagles ahead of the crucial playoffs

The list includes Premier League stars and Bundesliga players eligible to play for Nigeria

The move by the NFF comes as the Super Eagles prepare for a must-win clash against Gabon in November

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After finishing second behind South Africa in Group C, Nigeria missed out on an automatic ticket and will now face Gabon in the African playoff semi-finals.

The NFF is seeking to strengthen the Super Eagles squad with foreign-born talents before the World Cup playoff versus Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

With only two spots available from the intercontinental playoffs, the NFF is moving quickly to expand head coach Eric Chelle’s options by pursuing five foreign-born players with Nigerian roots, Soccernet reports.

The idea is to bolster the Super Eagles squad with fresh talent and experience before the November showdown against Gabon when the African playoff kicks off in Morocco, BBC reports.

These potential additions, drawn from top European leagues, could significantly strengthen Nigeria’s depth in key areas like defense, midfield, and attack.

5 foreign-born players on Nigeria’s radar

Justin Njinmah

Among those on the NFF’s radar is Justin Njinmah, a 24-year-old forward who once played for Borussia Dortmund before joining Werder Bremen.

Known for his speed and finishing ability, Njinmah has scored three goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances and remains uncapped internationally, making him eligible for Nigeria.

Luca Koleosho

Also attracting interest is Luca Koleosho, Burnley’s exciting 19-year-old winger who can play for four nations: the USA, Italy, Canada, and Nigeria.

With his direct style and creativity, Koleosho could add much-needed width to the Super Eagles’ attack.

Kevin Martins

Kevin Maussi Martins is a striker for Monza from Italy.

As the son of the renowned Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker Obafemi Martins, the 2005-born child has Nigerian ancestry, and is eligible to play for the three-time African champions.

Samuel Edozie

Samuel Ikechukwu Edozie plays as a winger for Southampton. He was born in Lewisham, South London, and even played for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City before leaving for Southampton.

The 22-year-old was born to a Nigerian father and an English mother. Edozie has also represented England at all youth levels.

Tosin Adarabioyo

Wearing the Chelsea colours, Tosin Adarabioyo is a tall centre-back who graduated from Manchester City's academy.

Tosin, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, has played for England at several junior levels but has not received a senior cap.

If he chooses to commit, his skill and Premier League experience can make him an asset to the Super Eagles.

In order to increase his chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 27-year-old has made his position on playing for Nigeria clear.

A bold step toward World Cup redemption

Nigeria’s playoff clash with Gabon on November 13 in Morocco will determine if the Super Eagles advance to the final stage, where they could face Cameroon or DR Congo.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the players on Nigeria's radar. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Winning both matches would earn a place in the intercontinental playoff in March 2026, as seen on FIFA's official website.

After missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, expectations are high. The inclusion of these five foreign-born players could be a game-changer for the national team, both technically and tactically.

Super Eagles suffer injury setback

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian national football team has suffered a huge blow in the race for World Cup qualification after an important star suffered an injury.

Impressive forward Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered an injury, and this was confirmed by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who disclosed that the 29-year-old had a knock in their 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League.

Source: Legit.ng