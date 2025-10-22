Victor Osimhen put Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League matchday three tie against Bodo/Glimt

Osimhen set a new club record for most consecutive European goals scored in for Galatasaray with the goal

The goal came hours after the Super Eagles forward was nominated for the African Best Award

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt, setting a new club record for most consecutive European games scored in.

Osimhen received a pass from Mario Lemina and opened his body to pick a nice angle past the goalkeeper to put Galatasaray ahead in the third minute.

Victor Osimhen breaks Burak Yilmaz's record after scoring for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He has now scored in seven consecutive European games, dating back to last season’s Europa League, for the Turkish champions, surpassing Burak Yilmaz's record.

The goal is his fourth of the season for the club, his first since CAF announced him as one of the nominees for the 2025 Men’s Player of the Year Award.

The Super Eagles for scored his second goal of the match in the 33rd minute, capitalising on a loose pass from the defender to round the goalkeeper and slot home.

Source: Legit.ng