Victor Osimhen proved too hot for Bodo Glimt's defenders to handle as the Nigerian international grabbed a brace

It was an electric Champions League night for the Nigerian international, who has scored in his last seven European games

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has hailed the 26-year-old striker and stated that he is worth more than the current value

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has disclosed Victor Osimhen's actual value following his performance in their Champions League win over Bodo Glimt.

The Nigerian international proved too strong for the opposition defence as he grabbed a brace to help his side claim all three points.

The former Lille of France striker was outstanding during their encounter, scoring two first-half goals to help his side to a 3-1 victory over the Norwegian giants, Soccernet reports.

Victor Osimhne grabbed a brace in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo Glimt. Photo: YASIN AKGUL.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was lively from start to finish and should have also registered an assist if his teammates were lethal in front of the goal.

His goals on the night ensured that he became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games since Burak Yilmaz in 2013.

As a result, Galatasaray move to 14th on the Champions League log, having grabbed six points from three matches played so far.

After the game, Galatasaray manager disclosed that Victor Osimhen is worth more than €100 million.

Recall that the Turkish giants signed the Nigerian forward on a permanent deal for €75 million this summer. Buruk said via Son Dakika Haberleri:

"Alongside his goalscoring prowess, Osimhen is an important team player, an elite player."

"We had said that we could discuss €75 million being low at the start of the season. In Europe, 100 million more is paid for players of this type.

“I want to thank my players. Everyone who started today, those who continued, and those who finished were all fantastic. I have to remind them again that my players need more support, especially when entering and exiting the game."

The tactician will hope that the 26-year-old continues shining for Galatasaray and possibly leads them into the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Osimhen earns global recognition

Victor Osimhen earned global recognition after his brace for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA awarded the Nigerian the official man of the match award, noting his two goals and constant pressure on the Bodo/Glimt defence as a reason.

UK outlet BBC Sport rated him as the best player on the pitch with a score of 9.13, significantly higher than the next player, Ugur Cakir, who got a 7.09 rating.

Okan Buruk says Victor Osimhen is worth more than more than €100 million. Credit: Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

Stats website Fotmob gave him a 9.1 rating, while Sofascore rated him 9.8, both as the best player on the pitch, showcasing his influence on the match.

