Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is now the second all-time scorer for the Super Eagles following his opening goal against Rwanda.

The Galatasaray of Turkey forward found the back of the net twice in the first half as Nigeria claimed three precious points in Kigali.

He takes his number of goals for the Nigerian national team to 25, surpassing the legendary Segun Odegbami.

His goal tally, achieved in just 39 caps since making his debut in 2017. He still has to score a number of goals to catch up with Nigeria's all-time record scorer Rashidi Yekini.

Top 3 Super Eagles top scorers in history

1. Rashidi Yekini – 37 goals

The legendary striker Rashidi Yekini, who scored Nigeria's first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup Rashidi Yekini remains the country's all-time scorer.

Yekini, who passed away in May 2012, registered more goals than any other player in the senior national team. He was part of the Super Eagles from 1984 to 1998.

The former forward netted five goals at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, leading the country to the title in Tunisia.

Afrik-Foot reports that Yekini was named African Footballer of the Year in 1993 and was inducted into the Nigerian Sports Hall of Fame for his contribution and achievement to the growth and glory of Nigerian football.

2. Victor Osimhen - 25 goals

The Galatasaray striker became the second all-time scorer for Nigeria when he scored the opener against Rwanda at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he then notched in another one just before half time to take his tally for Nigeria to 25.

He had matched Segun Odegbami's record of 23 goals in Nigeria's 1-1 draw with Benin Republic in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group D clash.

Following his goals against Rwanda, the 26-year-old takes his tally to 25.

3. Segun Odegbami – 23 goals

Odegbami made 47 appearances for the Nigerian national team, scoring an impressive 23 goals—a remarkable achievement for any footballer of his era at the international level.

His professional career began with Shooting Stars FC of Ibadan, where he played his entire career.

During his time at the club, he contributed to their 1976 African Cup Winners’ Cup victory and played a key role in Nigeria’s golden generation, which helped elevate the country’s international football reputation.

Benin drop points

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria were handed a huge boost in the race for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Zimbabwe fought back to play a 2-2 draw with Benin.

The Warriors welcomed the Cheetahs to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Thursday evening, but there was no separating the two sides.

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr would be disappointed after his side blew away a two-goal lead to drop points, as the CAF qualification Group C is blown open.

