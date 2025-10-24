Victor Osimhen scored a brace to fire Galatasaray to a UEFA Champions League win over Bodo/Glimt

Osimhen set a new record for scoring in seven consecutive European games for Galatasaray

He was named the man of the match; however, UEFA technical observers excluded him from the team of the week

UEFA excluded Victor Osimhen from the Champions League team of the week despite scoring two goals for Galatasaray against Bodo/Glimt.

Osimhen had a record-breaking performance against Bodo, scoring the fastest UEFA Champions League goal in the Turkish club’s history.

Osimhen had a record-breaking performance against Bodo, scoring the fastest UEFA Champions League goal in the Turkish club's history.



His first goal meant he had scored in seven consecutive European games for Galatasaray, setting a new record and surpassing the previous six matches set by Burak Yilmaz.

The win was also the first time since 2012 that the club had won consecutive matches in the Champions League. Osimhen's penalty against Liverpool won the previous match.

He was named the man of the match for his exploits, particularly for his constant pressure on the Bodo defence, which led to Yunus Akgun’s goal.

UEFA snubs Victor Osimhen

UEFA announced the Champions League team of the week in a 4-3-3 formation and it included some of the top performers of the matchday.

However, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was absent despite scoring two goals, with Athletic Bilbao’s Gorka Guruzeta preferred over him.

The Spanish forward also scored two goals for Bilbao in their 3-1 win over Qarabag, winning the man of the match at Estadio San Mames.

As noted by UEFA, all players named in the team of the week won man-of-the-match awards in their respective matches. However, not all players were included.

Fans questioned UEFA for excluding the Nigerian forward, who they believed was the best striker in the Champions League on matchday three.

@mr_jay_pee wrote:

“Oshimen not here with 2 goals and one assist. Rating of 9.8/10? Jokes on y'all.”

@osi_cardi wrote:

“A team without Victor Osimhen? Especially just after that amazing performance? Sure.”

@denge12 wrote:

“If Osimhen were playing for one of Europe’s big clubs, he’d make the list. This is where the discrimination starts.”

@halil__aktog wrote:

“Lan Why is OSIMHEN not on the list? He scored two goals last night.”

Victor Osimhen with his man-of-the-match award after scoring two goals against Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Ahmad Mora.



Osimhen reacts to winning the man of the match

Victor Osimhen was delighted to be named the best player during Galatasaray's win and acknowledged the efforts of his teammates, who helped him win.

“I won the Man of the Match award thanks to my teammates; I didn't win it alone. We've been winning together for two matches now. I'd like my other teammates to win this award too. I'll be very happy if one of my teammates wins the Man of the Match award,” he told GS TV.

Osimhen reacted after setting a new record

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after a journalist informed him he set a new record, which he was unaware of before the match.

The striker appeared surprised with the award, and praised Burak Yilmaz, whom he broke his record, as a big legend for the Turkish giants.

