The Nigeria Football Federation is making desperate efforts to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Having thrashed Benin 4-0 on the final day of the qualifiers, the Super Eagles head to Morocco for the play-offs

The camp will be opened days before the match against Gabon, and the list of invited players will be released this October

The Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled a masterplan in a desperate bid to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 20206 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria's 4-0 win over Benin on the final day of the qualifiers was enough to secure a spot in the play-offs after South Africa picked the automatic ticket.

The three-time African champions will head to Morocco, venue of a mini-tournament that would produce Africa's sole representatives at the inter-continental play-offs.

The Super Eagles camp will open in Rabat on November 9. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Eric Chelle's side will take on Gabon in a semi-final on November 13, and the winner will face off with the victor between DR Congo and Cameroon in the final.

Officials of the NFF have unveiled a plan to ensure that the team is successful and emerges victorious in Morocco.

According to the schedule, the team's camp will open in Rabat on November 9, four days before the massive showdown against Gabon.

Even as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to confirm the exact venues for the fixtures, the NFF has started preparations.

Further reports say the list of players who will prosecute the matches will be made public before the end of October.

A source said via BSN Sports:

"All the players are expected to be in Rabat by November 9, five days before the first match, to acclimate and begin tactical preparations."

Meanwhile, coach Eric Chelle is said to have submitted the training plans and other itinerary to the NFF.

Over the weekend, the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will pick a ticket to the global showpiece.

According to him, plans are underway, and the body has received full backing from the Federal Government. Gusau said:

"We are aware of the teams we will face, and we are also aware of the venue. As I speak, preparations are already in motion.

"The level of commitment and zeal among the players is incredibly high. For them, this means more than many Nigerians might realise."

Despite a star-studded team featuring players, Nigeria stumbled early in the qualifiers, missing out on automatic qualification.

The NFF assures fans that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Inconsistent performances saw the Super Eagles finish second in Group C behind South Africa with 17 points, meaning they now face the more complicated playoff route, as seen on FIFA's official website.

