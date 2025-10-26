The Nigerian government has announced a new date to begin the disbursement of the $2.5 billion YEIDEP fund

The development follows a strong warning the Nigerian government against fraudsters who say the disbursement has commenced

The coordinators disclosed that the portal for the fund’s disbursement will open on Monday, October 27, 2025

Hope is rising again for millions of Nigerian youths as the Federal Government has announced a new date to begin the disbursement of the much-anticipated $2.5 billion Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) fund.

But the excitement comes with a strong warning to beware of scammers.

New date to be announced soon

According to Kennedy Iyere, Coordinator-General of YEIDEP, the programme’s initial disbursement date of October 20, 2025, has been postponed to allow for a more transparent, accountable, and accurate process.

Iyere assured applicants that the delay was in the best interest of beneficiaries, as the government works to ensure that no deserving youth is left out or shortchanged.

“We are committed to ensuring a transparent process. A new date for the fund’s disbursement will be announced soon through official media platforms,” Iyere said.

Fake news alert: Scammers target applicants

The programme’s management has raised the alarm over rampant fake news circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the disbursement has already begun.

Iyere warned that internet fraudsters are exploiting the hopes of desperate youths, asking them to pay fees or provide personal details to access supposed grants.

“Please be conscious not to allow anyone to deceive you,” he cautioned. “Every benefit or gain relating to YEIDEP is offered free of charge. Ignore anyone demanding payment or claiming early access.”

The agency reiterated that all verified updates will be communicated only through official channels, including its YouTube, Facebook, and verified social media pages.

Portal reopens October 27 for batch B applicants

In a positive development, YEIDEP also announced that its registration portal will reopen on Monday, October 27, 2025, for Batch B applicants.

This move offers fresh opportunities for Nigerian youths who missed the first phase to apply and benefit from the life-changing economic empowerment programme.

According to a report by BusinessDay, Iyere reaffirmed the government’s commitment to youth inclusion, noting that every registered member would eventually receive their entitled support.

“We remain dedicated to the successful implementation of YEIDEP,” he said.

“Our goal is to empower Nigerian youths, reduce unemployment, and promote peace through economic engagement.”

A lifeline for Nigerian youths

The $2.5 billion YEIDEP fund represents one of the largest youth-targeted interventions in Nigeria’s history.

It is designed to empower young entrepreneurs, support innovation, and curb youth radicalisation through meaningful economic participation.

While the wait for disbursement continues, authorities urge all applicants to stay patient, alert, and vigilant, and to trust only verified government announcements.

“The promise is real,” Iyere concluded. “The government is ready to deliver, but only through the right channels.”

FG launches 12-month internship scheme

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a major push to tackle youth unemployment and enhance national productivity, the Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a 12-month paid internship that connects graduates to real-world experience in reputable organisations.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadeja, announced the initiative during a press briefing in Abuja, describing it as a key pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The programme, he said, is part of the administration’s long-term plan to empower young Nigerians, bridge the unemployment gap, and build a stronger, more inclusive economy.

