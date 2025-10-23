Eric Chelle could invite new players to the national team as he remains desperate to qualify for the World Cup

The Super Eagles' 4-0 victory over Benin in the final match of the qualifiers was enough to secure a place in the play-offs

Since he was appointed the national team head coach, Chelle has handed international debuts to a number of players

There are reports that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will bring in fresh legs for the upcoming FIFA World Cup play-offs.

In a desperate bid to emerge as CAF's sole representative at the inter-continental play-off, the tactician could invite new players to prosecute the fixture.

Nigeria take on Gabon in a semi-final clash, and the winner will face off with either Cameroon or DR Congo, who clash in the other fixture, in a final.

Eric Chelle could bring in new players as he prepares his side for the World Cup play-offs. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

The overall winner will represent Africa at the inter-continental play-off slated for March next year, per ESPN.

A top source close to the team disclosed that the team's technical crew is already shopping for fresh legs ahead of the massive showdown.

He told SCORENigeria:

"There will be a few new faces in the Super Eagles squad for the Playoffs in Morocco. The coach says there’s a need for competition for places.

"He’s also worried about the goalkeeping situation going by what has been going on to (Stanley) Nwabali."

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain which players will be brought in, amid growing calls for Nwabali's replacement.

Since becoming the head coach of the Nigerian national team, Chelle has handed national team debuts to several players.

Tolu Arokodare, Felix Agu, Akor Adams, Chrisantus Uche, Ola Olusegun, and Benjamin Frederick have all been invited to the team.

Osayi-Samuel returns from injury

Meanwhile, the national team head coach Chelle will be delighted with the return of Birmingham City's star Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has recovered fully from injury.

The defender missed out on the final phase of the qualification series as Nigeria defeated Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

He was in action for the entire 90 minutes as his team registered a 1-0 win over Preston in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

Zaidu Sanusi back from injury

Also, defender Zaidu Sanusi has returned to action, having recovered from the injury he sustained at the last international break.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Gabon in the World Cup play-off. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old was part of the squad that prosecuted the matches against Lesotho and Benin after Bright Osayi-Samuel withdrew due to injury.

Sanusi was said to have sustained an injury against the Cheetahs, and upon his return to his base, medical tests showed that he sustained injury to his right calf.

NFF unveils masterplan

Legit.ng earlier reported that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have unveiled a master plan in a desperate bid to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the schedule, the team's camp will open in Rabat on November 9, four days before the massive showdown against Gabon.

Source: Legit.ng