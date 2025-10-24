The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have named the list of referees for the 2025 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the full list of referees selected to officiate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 35th edition of the biennial tournament will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, across six cities in Morocco.

CAF had earlier announced the nominees for various categories in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Nigeria referees missing

Nigeria referees are missing from the official list released by the African football governing body.

According to BSN, a total of 94 officials which includes 33 referees, 36 assistant referees, and 11 Video Assistant Referees (VAR) have been invited to participate in a preparatory course.

CAF have finalised plans for the course to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 8 to 13, before the tournament begins in December.

The training will focus on fitness drills, match management, and VAR operations to ensure uniform officiating standards across the competition, per Inside CAF.

No Nigerian referee has officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the past 19 years.

The last Nigerian referee to do so was Emmanuel Imiere, who officiated the 2006 AFCON match between Zambia and Guinea in Egypt.

Meanwhile, coach Augustine Eguavoen led the Super Eagles to qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, per Flash Score.

The three-time AFCON champions played a total of six matches, recording three wins, two draws, and one loss (against Rwanda).

Nigeria will be aiming to win the 35th edition of the tournament after losing the 2024 final to hosts Ivory Coast by 2-1.

Politics hindering the growth of referees - Adeyemi

Nigerian sports photojournalist Oluwafemi Adeyemi has stated that the country possesses some of the best referees in West Africa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adeyemi explained that favouritism and politics play a major role in the decline of officiating standards in Nigeria.

He noted that some referees in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have distinguished themselves by maintaining integrity and professionalism. Adeyemi said:

“To be sincere with you, we have very good and capable referees in Nigeria who are qualified to handle matches both locally and at the world level.

“But politics played by some powerful people at the helm of affairs often hinders the chances of Nigerian referees. They also lack access to modern equipment required to compete at the highest level.”

