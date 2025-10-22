Nigeria vs Gabon is gathering momentum as the Super Eagles prepare for their opener at the World Cup play-offs

The team's camp will open in Rabat on November 9, four days before the massive showdown against the impressive Panthers

Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to release the list of players who will prosecute the matches by the end of October

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing off for the World Cup play-offs in Morocco as they continue their quest for a ticket to the Mundial.

Having narrowly missed out on an automatic ticket, the three-time African champions have a chance to go through via the play-offs.

They have a date with Gabon on November 13, and the winner of that fixture will clash with the victor between DR Congo and Cameroon three days later.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Gabon in the World Cup play-offs.

The overall winner will represent Africa at the inter-continental play-offs, and efforts are underway to ensure that Nigeria pick the coveted ticket.

Head coach Eric Chelle will be delighted with the return of Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has recovered fully from injury.

The Birmingham City defender missed out on the final phase of the qualification series as Nigeria defeated Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

He was in action for the entire 90 minutes as his team registered a 1-0 win over Preston in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

It is a sign of his return to full fitness in the build-up to the November international break when the Super Eagles head to Morocco.

Meanwhile, the technical crew has been forced to drop three players ahead of the upcoming matches.

Reports have it that Nigeria will be without Terem Moffi, Felix Agu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who are expected to be back from injury in December.

Officials of the NFF have unveiled a plan to ensure that the team is successful and emerges victorious in Morocco.

According to the schedule, the team's camp will open in Rabat on November 9, four days before the massive showdown against Gabon, per ESPN.

Even as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to confirm the exact venues for the fixtures, the NFF has started preparations, per Al Jazeera.

Further reports say the list of players who will prosecute the matches will be made public before the end of October.

Gabon, led by former Arsenal and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are known for their attacking threat, and Chelle will be counting on returning players to deliver big performances in Morocco.

BrightOsayi Samuel has recovered from injury ahead of the World Cup play-offs.

Eric Chelle’s side will progress to the intercontinental playoffs if they manage to win the African playoff, with a chance to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

