Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has joined the growing list of prominent ex-internationals rooting for Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

The Super Eagles failed to pick up the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification group C

The three-time AFCON winners will take on Gabon in the World Cup playoffs in Morocco next month

Didier Drogba has given reasons why Nigeria must secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Super Eagles humbled Benin Republic 4-0 in the final match of the qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to finish in second place with 17 points behind Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Super Eagles players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Rwanda. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The win ensured Nigeria sealed a spot in the World Cup playoffs in Morocco, where they will take on Gabon in the semifinal on November 13, while DR Congo trade tackles with Cameroon in the second semifinal, per The Standard.

The winners of both matches will square out in the final three days later, with one team representing the continent at the inter-continental playoffs in Mexico next year.

Nigeria edged out Burkina Faso, who finished with 21 points from six wins, three draws, and one loss in CAF qualification group A, per African Football.

Drogba speaks on Nigeria's presence at the World Cup

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba said the presence of Nigeria is needed to spice the 2026 World Cup.

According to aclsports, the former Galatasaray star pointed out that the Super Eagles have the potential to make Africa proud with the array of stars. He said:

“It would be nice if they qualify because to have Nigeria in a World Cup is very important for Africa. But if they don’t qualify, the team that would be representing us, we will be proud to support.”

The one-time UEFA Champions League winner said the current Super Eagles players deserve praise for turning around their poor World Cup campaign towards the end of the qualifiers.

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille in Paris, France. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

He compared Nigeria’s performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they finished as runners-up, to Chelsea’s second-place finish in the Premier League a few years ago. Drogba said:

"The thing is that if the Super Eagles had won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), you would not even be saying some of these things. But we all know that is football, it does not mean that your team is not good.

“They’re so bad, they criticise them from right to left, and it’s always like that in Africa. You finish 2nd, it’s like Chelsea finishing 2nd in the Premier League. Like it doesn’t count.”

