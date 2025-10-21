Gernot Rohr has accused the Super Eagles of benefiting from questionable officiating in Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin

The former Super Eagles coach insists two of Victor Osimhen’s goals should have been disallowed in the World Cup qualifier

Nigeria advanced to face Gabon in the World Cup playoffs as Benin narrowly missed out after the heavy defeat

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has claimed Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs was not merited.

The Franco-German manager, who now coaches the Benin national team, accused match officials of bias during the decisive October 14 encounter in Uyo, where Nigeria defeated the Cheetahs 4-0.

Rohr argued that two of Victor Osimhen’s goals were unjustly allowed, suggesting the referee’s decisions swung the tie in Nigeria’s favour.

According to him, if the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had been available, Benin might have earned a fairer result.

“Our only regrets concern the first two goals conceded in Nigeria in the decisive match,” Rohr told CAFonline.

“These situations would have deserved, in my opinion, a different decision and would have allowed us to obtain more justice.”

The former Super Eagles coach, who led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup, said Benin felt “robbed” of a chance to reach the World Cup playoff stage.

Osimhen’s goals under scrutiny

Rohr’s frustration centres on two early goals from Victor Osimhen that effectively killed Benin’s hopes of qualification.

The first came when the Galatasaray striker latched onto a through ball from Samuel Chukwueze, a move Rohr insists should have been flagged offside.

Moments later, Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s lead with a powerful header.

Benin players protested a foul in the build-up, but the referee waved play on. The match continued despite one of Benin’s defenders staying down injured during the play.

Rohr believes those decisions changed the game’s momentum completely.

“We finished with 17 points, as many as Nigeria, which already constitutes a significant confidence boost. But we lost out because of goal difference, and those controversial goals made all the difference.”

Despite the bitterness, Rohr praised his players for their resilience and noted that Benin were the only side to defeat Nigeria in Abidjan during the campaign.

Nigeria eyes redemption against Gabon

While Rohr’s comments have stirred debate, the Super Eagles have already shifted focus to the next challenge, which is a crucial playoff tie against Gabon on November 13 in Morocco.

Nigeria will be aiming to silence critics and book a place at the 2026 World Cup after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Osimhen, whose hat-trick sealed the victory in Uyo, remains Nigeria’s biggest hope heading into the playoffs against a Gabon team led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As explained on FIFA's official website, the winner of the tie will face either DR Congo or Cameroon for a chance to qualify for the Intercontinental playoff, where the two finalists with qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr proud after bitter loss to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rohr expressed disappointment about how things turned out for Benin, but was pleased to see how Victor Osimhen performed against his side.

He handed Osimhen his official senior national team debut in June 2017, when Nigeria lost 2-0 to South Africa

