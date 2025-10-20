Roberto De Zerbi outlines Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s key threats ahead of Gabon vs Nigeria playoff clash

The veteran striker is Gabon’s main threat after scoring seven goals in five games during the World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria faces mounting pressure to qualify as the 2026 World Cup playoff looms in Morocco

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has issued a strong warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon next month.

The Italian coach, who manages Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Marseille, believes the 36-year-old forward remains one of the most dangerous players in Africa.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead Gabon's attack against the Super Eagles in the World Cup playoffs next month. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after Marseille’s 6-2 demolition of Le Havre in Ligue 1 over the weekend, De Zerbi described Aubameyang as a true champion, noting that his work ethic and versatility make him far more than a traditional goalscorer.

“He’s faster, sharper, and more creative than I expected. He can make assists, stretch the pitch with his runs, and works tirelessly off the ball. He’s a champion in every sense,” De Zerbi told Le Phoceen.

The Gabon captain has rediscovered top form for the French giants this season, contributing four goals and four assists in just eight Ligue 1 games, as seen on Transfermarkt.

For De Zerbi, these numbers do not tell the whole story as to what makes Aubameyang dangerous.

He says the striker’s intelligence and composure in decisive moments, qualities that will trouble Nigeria’s defense led by William Troost-Ekong in the playoffs.

A warning sign for Nigeria

Gabon’s road to the playoffs was powered by Aubameyang’s brilliance, as the 36-year-old forward scored seven goals in five qualifying matches, including an impressive double brace in a 4-3 thriller against The Gambia.

His finishing helped Gabon finish as the best second-placed team, earning a playoff clash against Nigeria.

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, stumbled through their group, as it took a last-minute strike from Frank Onyeka to seal the final playoff spot.

Nigeria will face one of the most in-form strikers on the continent when both teams meet in the must-win World Cup playoffs in Morocco next month.

Interestingly, the upcoming game will mark Aubameyang’s first-ever meeting with Nigeria in his international career.

What’s at stake for Nigeria?

For Nigeria, this playoff is about redemption for the Super Eagles, because after missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the pressure to qualify for 2026 has never been higher.

Nigeria finished second in Group C behind South Africa with 17 points in the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles’ attack has shown flashes of brilliance when Victor Osimhen is leading the attack, but their defense remains a concern, something Aubameyang could exploit.

If the Super Eagles manage to go past Gabon, they will face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the playoff final for a chance to book a ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs.

The two finalists from the intercontinental playoffs will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria suffers massive World Cup blow

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s hopes for a smooth World Cup qualifying campaign have taken a hit after Cyriel Dessers, one of the Super Eagles’ key forwards, has been ruled out of next month’s playoff against Gabon due to a lingering ankle injury.

The former Rangers man was initially listed for Nigeria’s October fixtures against Lesotho and Benin but had to withdraw after failing to recover in time.

