Gernot Rohr saw his side narrowly miss out on the World Cup ticket after losing 4-0 to Nigeria on the final day of the qualifiers

South Africa picked an automatic ticket to the Mundial , but Rohr believes Bafana Bafana had a huge advantage over others

While Benin played all their home matches in Abidjan, Zimbabwe and Lesotho hosted their home games in South Africa

Benin Republic national team head coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed that South Africa had a huge advantage in the World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana picked the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification group C after finishing with 18 points, ahead of Nigeria and Benin, which had 17.

The South Africans did it in style, and despite forfeiting three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, they still qualified after topping the group.

Gernot Rohr says South Africa picked the World Cup ticket after playing more games at home. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

With Lesotho and Zimbabwe playing their respective home games in South Africa, other opponents were at a disadvantage as they travelled more.

Also, with Benin not having an approved FIFA and CAF stadium, the Cheetahs played their home matches at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Rohr lamented that the trips took a toll on his squad and maintained that South Africa had a huge advantage because they played most games at home.

The Franco-German tactician said via the CAF website:

"It was a very interesting campaign, spread over two and a half years, which is quite unusual. We had to travel a lot to South Africa because the stadium in Benin wasn't approved.

"Throughout that period, we played all our matches away from home, which wasn't an advantage.

"A lot of travelling, while other teams, like South Africa, had more favourable conditions, since some of their away matches, against Zimbabwe, were also played in South Africa.

"This represented a certain advantage for them. Despite everything, we have made progress in this area."

Having finished with 17 points alongside a star-studded team like Nigeria, Rohr says his boys are mentally stronger, per Al Jazeera.

Attention turns to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and the manager believes his side will be ready to compete.

He added:

"The team has become mentally stronger thanks to the numerous trips and the almost total lack of support during home games.

"The team has matured, even if it has been rejuvenated: we have integrated several players from the U20s, and half of the current squad comes from that generation of two years ago.We are still looking for ways to raise our level of play.

"I think this remains possible thanks to serious preparation in November and a final training camp, certainly in Morocco, to approach our first match against DR Congo in the best possible conditions."

Bafana Bafana have sealed their qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

Source: Getty Images

Drogba sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba has sent a message to Nigerian football fans as the Super Eagles prepare for the World Cup play-offs.

The former Chelsea striker is rooting for the three-time African champions to pick a ticket to the Mundial after South Africa won the CAF qualification Group C.

Source: Legit.ng