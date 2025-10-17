South Africa risks FIFA sanctions following the latest move by the Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even after forfeiting three points and three goals in the process

Minister Gayton McKenzie has demanded answers over the ordeal, as he writes an official letter to SAFA officials

South Africa's minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has made a move that could see the country's national football teams get sanctioned.

McKenzie, on Friday, October 17, wrote a formal letter to SAFA President Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao regarding the three-point forfeiture in the World Cup qualifiers.

There were calls for sanctions after authorities failed to note that Teboho Mokoena was ineligible for their qualifying match against Lesotho.

Gayton McKenzie has written a formal letter to SAFA demanding a report on the 3-point forfeiture in World Cup qualifiers. Photo: OJ Koloti.

The Mamelodi Sundowns' star was in the starting line-up on March 21, as Bafana Bafana defeated the Crocodiles 2-0.

Group opponents, especially Nigeria and Benin, demanded sanctions from FIFA, and after more than six months, Bafana Bafana were docked.

The match was awarded to Lesotho as SAFA was also fined, while the player involved was handed a warning.

The three-point forfeiture delivered a major setback to the country's World Cup qualification hopes, but they eventually qualified after finishing with 18 points despite the deductions.

There were calls for an investigation into the error as fans demanded sanctions for the SAFA officials responsible.

Jordaan ended speculation over whether the Bafana Bafana team manager, Vincent Tseka, would be punished for the Teboho Mokoena fiasco. He told the media, per Afrik Foot:

"We are going to the World Cup, so the matter is closed. We are not interested in the matter.

"We are going to the World Cup, qualified, and that is where we go. We are not going to dwell on what is behind us."

Meanwhile, Sports Minister McKenzie has demanded answers as he writes an official letter to SAFA officials. It reads in part via Soccer Laduma:

“This administrative oversight unfortunately, brought South African football into disrepute. It is not my intention, nor that of my department, to interfere in the administration of football, which we recognise as the sole purview of FIFA and SAFA,

"However, as a nation, we are deeply committed to upholding the integrity of the game and maintaining South Africa’s reputation on the global stage.”

The move could be seen as government interference, which FIFA seriously frowns at, particularly in Articles 14, 15, and 17 of the statutes.

The world's football governing body maintains a strict policy against any form of government or third-party interference in the affairs of its 211 member associations.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

FIFA emphasises the autonomy and independence of member associations from political or governmental influence.

The principle stipulates that football must be administered independently in order to prevent corruption and ensure fair governance.

