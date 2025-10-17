Nigeria heads to the play-offs, and South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has wished doom for the Super Eagles

Bafana Bafana have confirmed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having finished top of CAF group C ahead of Nigeria and Benin

The Super Eagles will take on Gabon, while Cameroon will face off with DR Congo, as one more African team can qualify for the global showpiece

South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria must not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana have picked a ticket to the global showpiece after edging Nigeria and Benin to the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification Group C.

South Africa thrashed Rwanda 3-0 on the final day of the campaign to finish top of the group with 18 points, while Nigeria's 4-0 win over Benin saw them make the play-offs.

Gayton McKenzie says Nigeria's Super Eagles must not qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: OJ Koloti.

Source: Getty Images

CAF has confirmed that the mini-tournament will take place in Morocco in November 2025, using a ruthless knockout format - two semi-finals and a final.

Nigeria will take on Gabon, while Cameroon will face off with DR Congo, and the winners of each semifinal will meet in the final, per Afrik Foot.

The ultimate winner will then proceed to the intercontinental play-offs, where they will have a chance to pick a ticket to the Mundial.

South Africa qualified despite forfeiting three points and three goals in the qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena had received yellow cards in two matches before that game against the Crocodile, and they were sanctioned.

McKenzie believes the Super Eagles were behind the ordeal, as FIFA also fined SAFA for breaking the disciplinary code.

Ahead of the play-offs, a visibly furious McKenzie wishes doom for Nigeria. He told journalist Robert Marawa in a viral clip on X:

"I wish them not to qualify. I knew what they did behind the scenes for us not to get there. I want them to lose. They must not go to the World Cup and another African country must go.

"I give the energy you give. They don’t like us, we don’t like them and that is soccer, and it is not personal. It is like Chiefs and Pirates, they do not like each other but it is not personal.”

McKenzie expressed satisfaction with head coach Hugo Broos and his team and called for more support.

He, however, blasted SAFA for failing to punish those responsible for the administrative saga that led to FIFA sanctions.

The Super Eagles will head to the World Cup play-offs in Morocco. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

