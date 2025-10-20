The National Sports Commission is reportedly in discussions over awarding bonuses to Super Eagles coach and players

Eric Chelle guided the Nigerian national team close to a World Cup ticket despite the state of the team when he took over

The Super Eagles face their first hurdle in the African playoffs tourney in the Panthers of Gabon next month in Morocco

The National Sports Commission is reportedly in discussions with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and the players over a renegotiated bonus payment.

Super Eagles kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hope alive with their participation in the African playoffs next month after finishing second in Group C.

The team had three points from the opening four matches when Chelle took over, and he won 14 points out of a possible 18 points six games later.

Nigeria was close to clinching the automatic ticket, but Rwanda failed to get a result against South Africa, and had to settle for a playoff spot.

As noted by FIFA, Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon in the African playoffs tourney, with a potential match against the winner of Cameroon against DR Congo.

NSC prepare bonus for Super Eagles

The NFF appointed Chelle in January 2025, with the responsibility of turning around the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after a poor start.

Nigeria is yet to qualify for the World Cup, but with a playoff match ahead, there is a chance, and the NFF is impressed with the results so far.

According to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the National Sports Commission, which is paying the coach's salary, met Chelle’s agent Abraham Brehima Sidibe, to discuss fresh terms.

The commission renegotiated the bonus payment for the manager, which would be paid if the team qualifies for the World Cup through the playoffs.

All outstandings due to the manager will also be paid to allow him focus for the match ahead and motivate him to beat Gabon and progress to the next level.

There is also a planned bonus package for the Super Eagles to motivate the players to deliver a performance worthy of qualifying for the World Cup.

There have been multiple reports of Nigerian national teams owed match bonuses for many years, and the NFF vehemently denied those claims.

Nigerian journalist Seyi Alao added that the NFF president said that the manager will lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations regardless of the result against Gabon.

Several reports on the Nigerian media claimed that the Franco-Malian will be sacked if he fails to beat Gabon and that the duo of Augustine Eguavoen and Ladan Bosso will lead the team to AFCON 2025.

