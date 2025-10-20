The Super Eagles of Nigeria are facing availability issues ahead of the World Cup play-off against Gabon

Nigeria faces a difficult route in the World Cup play-offs after finishing second during the group stage

Eric Chelle will be without some top stars against Gabon next month due to injuries and suspension

The Super Eagles squad for next month's 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs against Gabon has taken multiple hits due to injuries to some key players.

Nigeria kept their World Cup dreams alive after beating Benin Republic 4-0 to finish second in Group C and progress to the African play-offs.

They will face the Panthers of Gabon with a potential final against the winner of the second semi-final involving Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The matches will be played in Morocco on November 13 and 16, with the winner progressing to the intercontinental playoffs in Morocco in March 2026.

4 Super Eagles stars ruled out of Gabon clash

Eric Chelle will be without four players as of this moment when the Super Eagles face Gabon next month, due to suspension and injuries.

Hull City defender Semi Ajayi will miss the clash due to suspension after picking up his second booking during the qualifiers in the win over Benin.

Soccernet reported that Chelle is still expected to name him in the squad, with the expectation that he would play in the next match if Nigeria beats Gabon.

Ola Aina, who sustained a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw against South Africa, remains sidelined and could miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, two new injury concerns have emerged in the last few days, which will impact Chelle’s squad selection for the playoffs next month.

According to Rotowire, OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi sustained a calf injury upon his return to the club after the international break and will be out for weeks.

Moffi, who was part of Nigeria's squad at AFCON 2023, missed most of the qualifiers due to an ACL injury and will be frustrated with his latest setback.

Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers is the latest player to join the injury list for the Super Eagles after his club confirmed a serious ankle injury.

He missed the October games despite initially making the list and was replaced by Akor Adams, who was crucial in the wins over Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Panathinaikos replaced him on their UEFA Europa League list, suggesting that his injury timeline is at least 60 days, according to the competition rules.

Despite the setbacks, Chelle will be delighted with the returns of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after their recent injury problems.

NFF president rates Super Eagles' chances

Legit.ng reported that NFF President Ibrahim Gusau is confident that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoffs.

Nigeria will play a maximum of three matches due to their FIFA ranking for a chance to make it to the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada next year.

