A Super Eagles legend has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon

Nigeria missed out on securing an automatic ticket to the Mundial after finishing second in the CAF qualification Group C

The Panthers sealed a playoff spot after a 2-0 victory against Burundi in the matchday of the World Cup qualifiers

Former Super Eagles captain Ogenyi Onazi said the current crop of players has rejuvenated the spirit of the national team with their last two performances.

Nigeria thrashed Benin Republic 4-0 in the final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, with Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick and Brentford defender Frank Onyeka scoring a goal.

The win over the Cheetahs pushed Nigeria to second position with 17 points, to push Burkina Faso out of the playoffs despite having 21 points.

Super Eagles beat Benin Republic 4-0 to qualify for the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoff in Morocco on November 13.

Onazi speaks on Nigeria's chances of qualifying

Ogenyi Onazi believes that the Super Eagles can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

According to Soccernet, the former Trabzonspor star said the Nigeria team performed poorly during the early stages of the qualifying series, putting the team in a tight corner.

Onazi said the players now understand what it takes to play at the World Cup, having missed the 2022 edition in Qatar. He said:

“I have strong faith that the Super Eagles will qualify because of recent events. Nigerians were doubting the team, but the playoffs have given us anout rt of the qualifiers (first four matches), but now, with the passion and determination the team has shown, you can see they understand what it means to play at the World Cup. The players have shown commitment, and I believe that drive will take them through,” per Footy-Africa.

Lionel Messi and Ogenyi Onazi during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group F match between Nigeria and Argentina.

Be careful of Gabon - Onazi

Former Lazio star Ogenyi Onazi has cautioned the Super Eagles against underrating Gabon ahead of their crucial playoff.

The former El Kanemi Warriors player pointed out that the Panthers had a flawless qualifier, gathering 25 points. The 2013 AFCON winner said:

“The match against the Panthers of Gabon is not going to be easy because they had a wonderful outing in the CAF qualification group F. Nigeria must approach the match carefully.

“You are all aware that football has evolved, and the Gabonese will be a tough side to face. I believe we can beat them, but the players must treat it like a World Cup or AFCON final.”

Gabon won eight matches, drew one, and lost one, collecting 25 points, just one behind group leaders Ivory Coast, ESPN.

