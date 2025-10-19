Didier Drogba has a special message for Nigerian football fans as the Super Eagles prepare for the World Cup play-offs

The three-time African champions started the qualifiers on the back foot, but finished strong to earn a place among the top four best losers

As they head to Morocco for their clash against Gabon, the former Chelsea striker urges Nigerian fans to be patient with the team

Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba has sent a message to Nigerian football fans as the Super Eagles prepare for the World Cup play-offs.

The former Chelsea striker is rooting for the three-time African champions to pick a ticket to the Mundial after South Africa won the CAF qualification Group C.

Nigeria finished behind Bafana Bafana, but their 4-0 win over the Benin Republic on the final match day of the campaign was enough to see them make it to the play-offs.

They will head to Morocco, where take on Gabon in a mini tournament, while DR Congo and Cameroon will slug it out in the other semi-final fixture.

Winners of both matches will face off in the final, and only one team will represent Africa at the Intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March next year.

Speaking in a recent interview, Drogba lamented how teams on the continent are criticised, especially after near successes.

He recalled how the Super Eagles almost won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before hosts Ivory Coast came from behind to claim the title.

Drogba said via Soccernet:

"You know, if Nigeria had won the African Cup of Nations, you wouldn’t even be saying that. But that’s football, you know, it doesn’t mean that your team is not good.

"They were in the final. You were supporting them all through the campaign, and then all of a sudden they lose, then finish!.

"They’re so bad, they criticise them from right to left, and it’s always like that in Africa. You finish 2nd, it’s like Chelsea finishing 2nd in the Premier League. Like it doesn’t count."

He further emphasised that it was a huge feat reaching the final of the AFCON, saying the present crop of players in the Super Eagles should be praised and not criticised.

He added:

“That’s the level of expectation because you have won before. So I think the team is good. You have Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman — they won the last two Ballon d’Or. I mean, you have a team that can perform, but then you have opposition.

"You think the other team, because it’s Nigeria, they’re gonna sit like this?

“The name is one thing. The most important thing is what’s happening behind. If they haven’t won, they will find ways to solve their problems. I don’t know if they have problems, but I think they are a strong team."

