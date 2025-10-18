The Nigeria Football Federation has decided on Eric Chelle’s future after the Super Eagles beat Benin Republic

Nigeria reached the World Cup playoffs after finishing second in Group C, despite a poor start in the qualifiers

The Super Eagles keep their World Cup hopes alive as they face a rigorous playoff path to the Mundial

The Nigeria Football Federation has issued an update on Eric Chelle's future after the Super Eagles qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria’s dreams of playing at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada stayed alive after the Super Eagles finished second in Group C.

Eric Chelle during Nigeria's 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

According to The NFF, the Eagles will face Gabon in the African playoffs semi-final, with a potential clash against the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo waiting in the final.

Chelle masterminded the Super Eagles’ resuscitation after a poor start with three points from the opening four matches before his appointment in January.

Jose Peseiro coached two 1-1 draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the opening two matches, before Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin Republic.

NFF hired Chelle with the responsibility of qualifying for the World Cup and would lead the team to AFCON if he either qualified or secured the playoff ticket.

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying took a bit with the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo and the 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein.

However, South Africa’s three-point deduction and wins over Lesotho and Benin Republic changed the tide, and the team stayed alive.

NFF President speaks about Chelle's future

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has provided an update on Eric Chelle’s future after the team stayed alive in the quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Eric came in despite the fact that a lot of people have some reservations, they ask how do we got to that and that, but thank God till now at least he has justified to Nigerians why he can be the coach of the Super Eagles,” Gusau told NFF, as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“If we had some little resemblance to that in the first four matches, we could have not been where we are today.”

Eric Chelle remains unbeaten as Super Eagles head coach. Photo by Mike Hewitt.

Chelle won four matches and drew two, and in nine competitive games as Super Eagles coach, he has yet to taste defeat, excluding the dismal outing at the African Nations Championship.

Nigerians, despite their reservations about Chelle’s appointment, have acknowledged the job he has done, though a few believe that the team has thrived on individual brilliance.

The rumours about the duo of Augustine Eguavoen and Ladan Bosso leading the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have gone silent.

