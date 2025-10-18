Victor Osimhen netted a hat-trick as Nigeria thrashed Benin Republic 4-0, enough to see them qualify for World Cup play-offs

Ahead of the upcoming matches, Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has stated that Nigeria cannot afford an injury to the striker

They head to Morocco for the play-offs, where they clash with Gabon, and victory will see them face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has disclosed that the Super Eagles would be in trouble should Victor Osimhen get injured before the World Cup play-offs.

The three-time African champions continue with their quest to qualify for the global showpiece when they take on Gabon on November 13 in Morocco.

The winner of the massive fixture will take on either DR Congo or Cameroon in a final that would produce Africa's sole representatives at the intercontinental play-offs.

Sunday Oliseh says Victor Osimhen must not get injured before the World Cup play-offs. Photo: Mark Metcalfe.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa thrashed Rwanda 3-0 on the final day of the qualifying campaign to pick the sole automatic ticket from the CAF qualification Group C.

Nigeria finished as runners-up following a 4-0 victory over the Benin Republic, with Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick in that fixture.

The Galatasaray striker has been crucial for Nigeria in the qualifiers, despite missing a number of matches due to injury, per Daily Post.

Heading into the play-offs, the legendary Sunday Oliseh disclosed that the Super Eagles cannot afford to miss out on the star.

Oliseh said in a viral video:

"To be realistic, if Osimhen gets injured, we are in trouble; that is what I can say now. If he gets injured, our physiognomy is in trouble because we are playing Gabon in the first game.

"Gabon will be coming at you with one of the most experienced and talented, and sometimes underrated players in the history of Africa; I'm talking about Aubameyang.

"Play-offs are not any other kind of games; it's a one-off game. So that means you don't go into a play-off trying to be the one who scores the most. You go into a play-off trying to be the one that concedes the least. That means that it's one game after the other.

"These are games that we need to score one or two goals and close the door. Our priority now should be consolidating our defence line.

"It's just one game, one game. Osimhen scored one goal at the Nations Cup, but we got to the final, so we have to find solution to this."

Victor Osimhen has now scored 29 international goals as he inches closer to Rashidi Yekini's all-time record of 37.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the Super Eagles' attack during the World Cup play-offs. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Gabon coach fires warning to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma fired a warning shot at Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash.

The Panthers finished as runners-up in CAF qualification group F with 25 points, just one point behind group leaders the Ivory Coast.

Source: Legit.ng