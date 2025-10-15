Rwanda released a statement on social media after their 3-0 loss to South Africa on the final matchday of the qualifiers

Bafana Bafana clinched the automatic ticket in Group C despite receiving a three-point deduction from FIFA

The result cost Nigeria, who beat neighbours Benin Republic 4-0, the qualification, and they settled for the playoffs

Rwanda released a statement on social media after the Amavubi lost 3-0 to South Africa at the Mbombela Stadium on the final matchday of the CAF qualifying series of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The result affected all Group C members, excluding bottom-placed Zimbabwe, but the Super Eagles felt bad the most after the Rwandans fell without a fight.

Rwandan players before their 3-0 defeat in South Africa. Photo from @ferwafa.

Source: Twitter

Lesotho leapfrogged Rwanda to fourth on the table. The result also denied Benin a fighting chance for the playoff spot, and it cost Nigeria automatic World Cup ticket.

As noted by CAF Online, the victory helped South Africa qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they hosted the tournament.

As noted by the NFF, Nigerians, before the match, backed Rwanda for a win or draw against Bafana Bafana, as it would help them qualify if they beat Benin Republic, which they did thanks to Victor Osimhen’s hat trick.

The result leaves Amavubi with another disappointing outing during a qualifier, having missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on goal difference.

Rwanda was in the same group as Benin and Nigeria during the AFCON 2025 qualifier, which saw the West Africans progress to the tournament in Morocco.

Rwanda FA releases statement

The Rwandan FA, FERWAFA, published a statement on their official social media pages after their 3-0 thumping in Mbombela.

“To our fans who stood by us throughout WCQ 2026, we thank you. 🙏 Your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. This isn’t how we wished it would end, but we promise to rise again, for you, and for the pride of our nation,” the statement reads.

Nigerians reacted to the statement slamming the Rwandan players, particularly goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, who plays in South Africa, for not putting up a fight.

Many fans believe that despite Nigeria picking the maximum six points against Rwanda with a 2-0 win in Kigali and a 1-0 win in Uyo, they actually played a part in costing the country.

Osimhen missed Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa, limping off injured against Rwanda following a reckless tackle from Claude Niyomugabo.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during his team's 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

All hope is not lost as the Super Eagles will go through the tough route of playoffs, where they will play three or four matches to clinch the ticket.

First, they have to face Gabon on November 13 in Morocco, and if they win, they will face the winner of DR Congo and Cameroon, before heading for the intercontinental playoffs.

